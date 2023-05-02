The Why Collective Presents THE WOMEN HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY At The Cell

The Women Have Something to Say, conceived by Nicole Kenley-Miller of Intersection Arts Houston and composed by Madeline Styskal, marks the fourth and final project in The Why Collective's four-show series while in residence at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre.

This genre-bending theatrical work tells, through monologue and song, the true stories of 13 women artists as they recount the moments of discovering their unique voice, as well as the shattering moments when their voices had been silenced.

Interwoven with original music, dance, and graphic art, this piece explores discriminatory industry standards in the arts, racism, ageism, body image, immigrant experience, and motherhood. This presentation is conceived, directed, performed, and produced entirely by womxn.

For ADA accessibility, the text of all songs will be embedded in the projected graphic art, and the text of the monologues will be interpreted through sign language.

The cast includes Jessica Blau, librettist/mezzo-soprano; Cynthia Clayton, librettist/soprano; Mary-Angela Granberry, actor/dancer; Gracie Ibemere, librettist/bassist; Shannon Hesse, librettist/pianist; Ingrid Gerling, librettist/violinist; Tali Morgulis, librettist/pianist; Marianna Morgulis, actor; Lisa Vickers, librettist/soprano; Sydney Anderson, librettist/soprano; Gwen Alfred, librettist/soprano; Newsha Farahani, librettist/actor/visual artist; Isabelle Ganz, librettist/mezzo-soprano; Laura Dearman, Choreographer/Dancer; Uila Marx (they/them), Dancer; Manatsu Tanaka (they/them), Dancer; Nicole Kenley-Miller, librettist/mezzo-soprano

The creative team includes Nicole Kenley-Miller, Conceiver/Director/Workshop Facilitator; Sydney Anderson, Executive Producer/Assistant Director; Madeline Styskal, Composer; Laura Dearman, Choreographer/Dancer; Janine Dworin, Graphic Designer; Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, Dramaturg/Workshop Facilitator; Julian Wild, Director of Production/Technical Director; Macy Lyne, Costume Consultant

DATES:

Friday, May 12 - 7:30pm (*Talkback with Creative Team after performance)

Saturday, May 13 - 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, March 14 - 11:00am-1:00pm - "What Do YOU Have to Say?: A Creative Workshop Exploring Our Inner Voices" (for people of all gender identities, not just womxn.);

3pm Performance (*Talkback with creative team and select cast members after performance)

TICKET TIERS

General Admission: $45

Artist/Student Ticket: $25

Livestream: $20 (Only available Friday night and Sunday matinee)

Workshop - "What Do YOU Have to Say?": A Creative Workshop Exploring Our Inner Voices: $35