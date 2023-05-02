Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Why Collective Presents THE WOMEN HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY At The Cell

This genre-bending theatrical work tells, through monologue and song, the true stories of 13 women artists as they recount the moments of discovery.

May. 02, 2023  

The Women Have Something to Say

The Women Have Something to Say, conceived by Nicole Kenley-Miller of Intersection Arts Houston and composed by Madeline Styskal, marks the fourth and final project in The Why Collective's four-show series while in residence at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre.

This genre-bending theatrical work tells, through monologue and song, the true stories of 13 women artists as they recount the moments of discovering their unique voice, as well as the shattering moments when their voices had been silenced.
Interwoven with original music, dance, and graphic art, this piece explores discriminatory industry standards in the arts, racism, ageism, body image, immigrant experience, and motherhood. This presentation is conceived, directed, performed, and produced entirely by womxn.

For ADA accessibility, the text of all songs will be embedded in the projected graphic art, and the text of the monologues will be interpreted through sign language.

The cast includes Jessica Blau, librettist/mezzo-soprano; Cynthia Clayton, librettist/soprano; Mary-Angela Granberry, actor/dancer; Gracie Ibemere, librettist/bassist; Shannon Hesse, librettist/pianist; Ingrid Gerling, librettist/violinist; Tali Morgulis, librettist/pianist; Marianna Morgulis, actor; Lisa Vickers, librettist/soprano; Sydney Anderson, librettist/soprano; Gwen Alfred, librettist/soprano; Newsha Farahani, librettist/actor/visual artist; Isabelle Ganz, librettist/mezzo-soprano; Laura Dearman, Choreographer/Dancer; Uila Marx (they/them), Dancer; Manatsu Tanaka (they/them), Dancer; Nicole Kenley-Miller, librettist/mezzo-soprano

The creative team includes Nicole Kenley-Miller, Conceiver/Director/Workshop Facilitator; Sydney Anderson, Executive Producer/Assistant Director; Madeline Styskal, Composer; Laura Dearman, Choreographer/Dancer; Janine Dworin, Graphic Designer; Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, Dramaturg/Workshop Facilitator; Julian Wild, Director of Production/Technical Director; Macy Lyne, Costume Consultant

DATES:
Friday, May 12 - 7:30pm (*Talkback with Creative Team after performance)
Saturday, May 13 - 2:00pm and 7:30pm
Sunday, March 14 - 11:00am-1:00pm - "What Do YOU Have to Say?: A Creative Workshop Exploring Our Inner Voices" (for people of all gender identities, not just womxn.);
3pm Performance (*Talkback with creative team and select cast members after performance)

TICKET TIERS
General Admission: $45
Artist/Student Ticket: $25
Livestream: $20 (Only available Friday night and Sunday matinee)
Workshop - "What Do YOU Have to Say?": A Creative Workshop Exploring Our Inner Voices: $35



REHEARSAL FOR TRUTH THEATER FESTIVAL Announces 2023 Lineup Photo
REHEARSAL FOR TRUTH THEATER FESTIVAL Announces 2023 Lineup
The Vaclav Havel Library Foundation and Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association will present the 2023 Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival honoring playwright and human rights activist Vaclav Havel. From June 2 to June 14, the Bohemian National Hall will feature award-winning performances from the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and the US.
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway
Washington, a new family drama by up-and-coming playwright, Eric Ratee, opened last weekend at The Attic at The Tank. Due to the overwhelming success of their sold out run, Washington will return in limited engagement from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 7 at the coveted downtown Off-Off Broadway 'Tense Theatre,' run by Beckett Rosset. Check out photos here!
The Michael Chekhov Association Selects Gracie Gardner As 2023 International Summer Worksh Photo
The Michael Chekhov Association Selects Gracie Gardner As 2023 International Summer Workshop Artist-In-Residence For Annual Gathering
MICHA, The Michael Chekhov Association has announced that American playwright Gracie Gardner has been selected as the first recipient of the Theater of the Future Fellowship. 
Teatro Grattacielo Announces Free Performance Of DON GIOVANNI Photo
Teatro Grattacielo Announces Free Performance Of DON GIOVANNI
Teatro Grattacielo presents a free performance of Mozart's Don Giovanni at the Riverside Theater at 91 Claremont Avenue, NYC on June 17, 2023 at 7:30pm.

