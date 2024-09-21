The Usual Rejects to Present Staged Parody Fan Event BROTHER, YOU ARE GOING DOWN: HEAT!!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After SOLD OUT performances of TITANIC, TMNT and STAR WARS, the Usual Rejects are back and ready to bring you Brother, You Are Going Down: HEAT!! A Staged Parody Fan event for the ages.

Trivia! Raffle Prizes! Audience Participation! Sign up for the silent auction for a chance to play God and deal out beers to the cast! Grab your tight crew and join us for the clash of the acting titans! Witness the spectacle of bank robbers and cops who will stop at nothing to destroy each other and the entirety of Los Angeles.

Performances will be Friday, Oct. 4th (Doors Open @ 7:30PM) and Saturday, Oct. 5th (Doors Open at 7:30PM). Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door.

Please check dates and times before booking your ticket. There are no refunds or ticket exchanges unless the event is cancelled. All audiences must be 21 years and older.

Starring: KYLE KIRKPATRICK, David Rey, Lenny Thomas, Caroline Orlando, Christina Perry, Laura Clare Browne, Matt McLachlan, and KIRK GOSTKOWSKI

Usual Rejects shows are a fundraiser for Chain Theatre.

