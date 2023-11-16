The Usual Rejects Invite You To A Two-Night Fan Event: GALAXY QUEST

Prepare for an intergalactic extravaganza as the sold-out sensation, The Usual Rejects make a triumphant return, ready to pay homage to the '99 Science Fiction Parody classic, Galaxy Quest! Immerse yourself in a pre-show Galaxy Quest Convention experience, followed by a stellar Stage Parody Show.

This Fan Event promises to be a night to remember, featuring audience participation, trivia, enticing raffle prizes, improv, and the most extraordinary cardboard props this side of the Milky Way Galaxy! Don't forget the delightful drink moments during the show! Transport yourself onto the NSEA Protector, don your Bridge Crew uniform, and behold as sitcom actors, not astronauts, rise to the cosmic occasion! Never give up, never surrender!!!

GALAXY QUEST will commence at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018). Lift off will occur Friday, December 15th and Saturday December 16th at 8:00PM. Doors open/pre-show begins at 7:30pm. Tickets available at Click Here. Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door