The Usual Rejects Invite You To A Two-Night Fan Event: GALAXY QUEST

This Fan Event promises to be a night to remember, featuring audience participation, trivia, enticing raffle prizes, improv, and more.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December  Photo 2 A GREY GARDENS CHRISTMAS to Debut at Cre8tive NYC Studios in December 
The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project Photo 3 The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project
Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart Photo 4 Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

The Usual Rejects Invite You To A Two-Night Fan Event: GALAXY QUEST

Prepare for an intergalactic extravaganza as the sold-out sensation, The Usual Rejects make a triumphant return, ready to pay homage to the '99 Science Fiction Parody classic, Galaxy Quest! Immerse yourself in a pre-show Galaxy Quest Convention experience, followed by a stellar Stage Parody Show.

This Fan Event promises to be a night to remember, featuring audience participation, trivia, enticing raffle prizes, improv, and the most extraordinary cardboard props this side of the Milky Way Galaxy! Don't forget the delightful drink moments during the show! Transport yourself onto the NSEA Protector, don your Bridge Crew uniform, and behold as sitcom actors, not astronauts, rise to the cosmic occasion! Never give up, never surrender!!!

GALAXY QUEST will commence at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018). Lift off will occur Friday, December 15th and Saturday December 16th at 8:00PM. Doors open/pre-show begins at 7:30pm. Tickets available at Click Here. Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
The Usual Rejects to Present Two-Night Fan Event: GALAXY QUEST Photo
The Usual Rejects to Present Two-Night Fan Event: GALAXY QUEST

Join The Usual Rejects for a two-night fan event celebrating the sci-fi parody classic, Galaxy Quest. Immerse yourself in a pre-show convention experience, followed by a stellar stage parody show.

2
A Is For to Present ALL IT TAKES IS ONE ACT Playwriting Festival PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL Photo
A Is For to Present ALL IT TAKES IS ONE ACT Playwriting Festival PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

The A is For Playwriting Contest and ONE ACT Festival engages playwrights who support abortion rights and reproductive justice. Tickets are on sale for the 3rd annual festival featuring readings of the winning plays at Signature Theatre in NYC on Dec 9-10.

3
Emmy Nominated Filmmaker Randy Simon Makes NY Stage Directing Debut With THE DUCHESS OF LE Photo
Emmy Nominated Filmmaker Randy Simon Makes NY Stage Directing Debut With THE DUCHESS OF LES at The Kraine Theatre

Emmy nominated filmmaker Randy Simon makes his New York stage directing debut with 'The Duchess of LES: An AI Musical From Little Ukraine.' Set in 1980s Little Ukraine, the musical tells a story of love, betrayal, and temptation.

4
SHOW ME ETERNITY Makes Off-Off-Broadway Premiere This Month Photo
SHOW ME ETERNITY Makes Off-Off-Broadway Premiere This Month

The award-winning musical Show Me Eternity will premiere Off-Off-Broadway at Culture Lab LIC this fall from November 30th - December 4th, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
Flawless, a tale of enchantment in Off-Off-Broadway Flawless, a tale of enchantment
Theater for the New City (11/09-11/26)
Lost My Way - When life doesn't go according to plan in Off-Off-Broadway Lost My Way - When life doesn't go according to plan
Theatre Row (3/11-5/05)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Iranian Cinema Before The Revolution, 1925–1979 in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Iranian Cinema Before The Revolution, 1925–1979
The Museum of Modern Art (10/13-11/27)
FIREFLIES in Off-Off-Broadway FIREFLIES
Live Arts (3/29-4/20)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Picasso in Fontainebleau in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Picasso in Fontainebleau
The Museum of Modern Art (10/08-2/17)
Jackson Greenberg – “The Things We Pass On Through Our Genes” Album Release Show in Off-Off-Broadway Jackson Greenberg – “The Things We Pass On Through Our Genes” Album Release Show
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (12/01-12/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You