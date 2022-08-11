The Tank To Present Workshop Of WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO?

A well-intentioned but misguided mother. An outside world that holds beauty and harm. An endless loop that happens again, again, and again. "would you set the table if I asked you to?" is a performance spectacle that draws from the Chinese Zodiac, Ancient Greek mythology, and the writer's own East Asian American identity in an attempt to excavate questions about perfectionism, privilege, and subjugation.

Written by Hillary Gao in collaboration with Mars Garcia (Movement Director), Nikkie Samreth, Mary Ann Odete, Lucy Chi (Graphic Designer), and Riyaaz Ray (Composer).

Performed by Sharon Sakai (Orator), Cynthia Hu (Rat), Anya-Violette Zhang (Rooster), Hillary Gao (Tiger), and Allison Brooks (the gods).

This piece runs for approximately 60 minutes, with tickets (starting at $15) found here.