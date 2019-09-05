The Tank To Present Additional Performances Of Ivan Anderson's EMAIL PRO

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director) will present additional performances of Email Pro, a monthly comedy show created and performed by Ivan Anderson, in the 56-seat theater at The Tank (312 West 36th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues) on Tuesday, September 17 at 7pm, Tuesday, October 15 at 7pm, Tuesday, November 12 at 7pm, and Tuesday, December 17 at 7pm. Tickets ($5) are available for advance purchase at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers in front of an audience. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Crowd work and audience engagement have a significant impact on the course of each performance. Meanwhile, recurring guest star Jeff Manian sits at the side of the stage, providing musical accompaniment on synthesizer and serving as the voice of reason. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown.

Ivan Anderson (Creator/Performer) is a former copyeditor who invented Email Pro as a coping mechanism while working fulltime in an office. He is now a writer and comedian, as well as the front man of NYC glitch-rock band Cyberattack.

The Tank is a non-profit arts presenter and producer. Our mission is to remove economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form, and to do so in an environment that is inclusive and accessible. We serve over 2,000 artists every year in over 800 performances, and work across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. The heart of our services is providing free performance space in our two-stage theater complex Manhattan, and we also offer a suite of other services such as free rehearsal space, promotional support, artist fees, and much more. We support work at all phases of development, from readings and residencies to fully-produced world premieres. We keep ticket prices affordable and view our work as democratic, opening up both the creation and attendance of the arts to all.

Recent Tank-produced work includes Drama Desk-nominated productions Ada/Ava (2016), youarenowhere (2016), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), and The Hunger Artist (2018), as well as New York Times Critics' Picks OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019), Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018), and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016). www.thetanknyc.org







