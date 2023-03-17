Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Tank Presents Hilarious New Play THIS PURPLE FUCKING POT, Beginning March 27

Mar. 17, 2023  

The Tank Presents Hilarious New Play THIS PURPLE FUCKING POT, Beginning March 27

This March and April, The Tank is presenting a new comedic play called This Purple f-ing Pot, written by Andrew Moorhead (Bravo, Winner of NMI's International Search for New Musicals) in the format of two staged readings that will take place in their 98 seat theatre on Monday, March 27th at 8PM ET and Tuesday, April 18th at 7PM ET.

Four Branders, A, B, D, and G have one day to figure out how to sell a nondescript purple pot. Should it be a symbol of political healing? A tribute to bisexuality? A merch opportunity for Martha Stewart? What begins as a simple, albeit strange assignment even by this company's standards quickly devolves into a biting dissection of marketing, consumerism, and what it means to be a working professional today.

This hilarious new play will star Gina D'Acciaro (Broadwayworld Award Winner, The Noel Diary (Netflix), Michael Burrell (American In Paris intn'l tour; Amazing Grace), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along off-broadway revival), Esteban Suero (Rattlesnake Kate at DCPA - 2022 Henry Award winner for best actor), and Abby Willson.

It is being directed by Jordan Goodsell (Rattlesnake Kate at DCPA; Frozen Live) & produced by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. Adam Koob (Annie ntn'l tour) is the stage manager and additional music is by Fred Feeney.

$10 Tickets are available on The Tank's website www.thetanknyc.org




Michael Mailer Directs DARKNESS OF LIGHT at The 36th Street Theatr Photo
Michael Mailer Directs DARKNESS OF LIGHT at The 36th Street Theatr
DOL PRODUCTIONS and PIVOT PRODUCTIONS have announced the world premiere production of Alexander Kaletski’s DARKNESS OF LIGHT: Confessions of a Russian Traveler, directed by Michael Mailer in his legit debut.
Dialogue With Three Chords Continues Their Twelfth Season Of Plays Involving Public-Domain Photo
Dialogue With Three Chords Continues Their Twelfth Season Of Plays Involving Public-Domain Characters
Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) continues their first post-pandemic, in-person season of plays, 'Fragments Against Ruins,' featuring plays inspired by public domain works.'The Spirit of 1905' and 'Our Ways Are Not Your Ways' are written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto and presented at 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 23, at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012.
MY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS! Makes Its NYC Debut in April Photo
MY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS! Makes Its NYC Debut in April
Acclaimed actress, Harriet Robinson (National Theatre's Sweet Bird of Youth) makes a triumphant return to theatre with the debut of her one-person play, 'My Stellar Performance, But I Digress!' written and performed by Ms. Robinson.
The Tank Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH Photo
The Tank Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH
The Tank announces the next mainstage production, THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH directed by Ioli Andreadi, that will take place in their Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

More Hot Stories For You


Michael Mailer Directs DARKNESS OF LIGHT at The 36th Street TheatrMichael Mailer Directs DARKNESS OF LIGHT at The 36th Street Theatr
March 17, 2023

DOL PRODUCTIONS and PIVOT PRODUCTIONS have announced the world premiere production of Alexander Kaletski’s DARKNESS OF LIGHT: Confessions of a Russian Traveler, directed by Michael Mailer in his legit debut.
Dialogue With Three Chords Continues Their Twelfth Season Of Plays Involving Public-Domain CharactersDialogue With Three Chords Continues Their Twelfth Season Of Plays Involving Public-Domain Characters
March 16, 2023

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) continues their first post-pandemic, in-person season of plays, 'Fragments Against Ruins,' featuring plays inspired by public domain works.'The Spirit of 1905' and 'Our Ways Are Not Your Ways' are written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto and presented at 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 23, at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012.
MY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS! Makes Its NYC Debut in AprilMY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS! Makes Its NYC Debut in April
March 16, 2023

Acclaimed actress, Harriet Robinson (National Theatre's Sweet Bird of Youth) makes a triumphant return to theatre with the debut of her one-person play, 'My Stellar Performance, But I Digress!' written and performed by Ms. Robinson.
The Tank Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCHThe Tank Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH
March 16, 2023

The Tank announces the next mainstage production, THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH directed by Ioli Andreadi, that will take place in their Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).
Nancy Redman Stars In A SEANCE WITH MOM At Chain Studio Theatre, April 20-23Nancy Redman Stars In A SEANCE WITH MOM At Chain Studio Theatre, April 20-23
March 15, 2023

Award winning actress/playwright/comedian Nancy Redman  joins forces with iconic director Austin Pendleton for their fourth collaboration, 'A SEANCE WITH MOM'.
share