The Tank Presents Hilarious New Play THIS PURPLE FUCKING POT, Beginning March 27

This March and April, The Tank is presenting a new comedic play called This Purple f-ing Pot, written by Andrew Moorhead (Bravo, Winner of NMI's International Search for New Musicals) in the format of two staged readings that will take place in their 98 seat theatre on Monday, March 27th at 8PM ET and Tuesday, April 18th at 7PM ET.

Four Branders, A, B, D, and G have one day to figure out how to sell a nondescript purple pot. Should it be a symbol of political healing? A tribute to bisexuality? A merch opportunity for Martha Stewart? What begins as a simple, albeit strange assignment even by this company's standards quickly devolves into a biting dissection of marketing, consumerism, and what it means to be a working professional today.

This hilarious new play will star Gina D'Acciaro (Broadwayworld Award Winner, The Noel Diary (Netflix), Michael Burrell (American In Paris intn'l tour; Amazing Grace), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along off-broadway revival), Esteban Suero (Rattlesnake Kate at DCPA - 2022 Henry Award winner for best actor), and Abby Willson.

It is being directed by Jordan Goodsell (Rattlesnake Kate at DCPA; Frozen Live) & produced by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. Adam Koob (Annie ntn'l tour) is the stage manager and additional music is by Fred Feeney.

$10 Tickets are available on The Tank's website www.thetanknyc.org