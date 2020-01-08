Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Musical - Local
COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center
Best Musical - Tour
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Ahmanson
Best Performer in a Play - Tour
Idina Menzel - SKINTIGHT - The Geffen Playhouse
Best Play - Local
The Play That Goes Wrong - Ahmanson Theatre
Cabaret - Intimate Space - Female
Gina D'Acciaro - FAMOUS ADJACENT - Rockwell Table & Stage
Cabaret - Intimate Space - Male
Branden Holzer - LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal
Choreography - Local
James Tolbert - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre
Choreography - Tour
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - orpheum
Costume Design - Local
June Saito - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre
Director of a Musical - Local
Dimo Hyun Jun Kim - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center
Director of a Musical - Tour
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Orpheum
Director of a Play - Local
Aram Kouyoumdjian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players
Featured Actor in a Musical - Local
Robert Manion - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre
Featured Actor in a Musical - Tour
Jared Goldsmith - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre
Featured Actor in a Play - Local
Jack Tynan - ALL MY SONS - Wasatch Theatrical Ventures
Featured Actress in a Musical - Local
Jaime Lyn Beatty - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre
Featured Actress in a Musical - Tour
Christianne Noll - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre
Featured Actress in a Play - Local
Eva Abramian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players
Leading Actor in a Musical - Local
Jon Matteson - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre
Leading Actor in a Musical - Tour
Ben Levi Ross - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre
Leading Actor in a Play - Local
Travis Laughlin - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players
Leading Actress in a Musical - Local
Abigail Choi Arader - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center
Leading Actress in a Musical - Tour
Eden Espinosa - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre
Leading Actress in a Play - Local
Tracey Rooney - THE FAVORITE - Avante Garage Theatre Company
Lighting Design - Local
Sarah Petty - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre
Musical Director - Local
Matt Dahan - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions
Scenic Design - Local
Corey Lubowich - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions
Solo Production - Play or Musical
John Leguizamo - Latin History for Morons - Ahmanson Theatre
Sound Design - Local
Ilana Elroi & Brian Rosenthal - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions
Special Theatre Event
Company - Into the Woods - Hollywood Bowl
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Cameron Mackintosh has announced that the lunchtime opening event for the Sondheim Theatre has been delayed after Stephen Sondheim suffered a fall tha... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Broken the Winter Garden Box Office Record for the Third Time
Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) announced Beetlejuice broke the Winter Garden (1634 Broadw... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Lead HAMILTON on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Miguel Cervantes will be joining the Broadway company of Hamilton, taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton, fresh ... (read more)
PHOTO: WAITRESS's Former Jennas Reunite On Closing Night
Sugar, butter, Jennas! Broadway said happy trails to the smash-hit musical Waitress on Sunday January 5th, and many of the show's former Jennas were o... (read more)
FROZEN 2 Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time
According to Variety, Disney's Frozen 2 is officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time!... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)