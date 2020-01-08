Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Musical - Local

COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center

Best Musical - Tour

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Ahmanson

Best Performer in a Play - Tour

Idina Menzel - SKINTIGHT - The Geffen Playhouse

Best Play - Local

The Play That Goes Wrong - Ahmanson Theatre

Cabaret - Intimate Space - Female

Gina D'Acciaro - FAMOUS ADJACENT - Rockwell Table & Stage

Cabaret - Intimate Space - Male

Branden Holzer - LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT - Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal

Choreography - Local

James Tolbert - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre

Choreography - Tour

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - orpheum

Costume Design - Local

June Saito - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre

Director of a Musical - Local

Dimo Hyun Jun Kim - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center

Director of a Musical - Tour

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Orpheum

Director of a Play - Local

Aram Kouyoumdjian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players

Featured Actor in a Musical - Local

Robert Manion - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre

Featured Actor in a Musical - Tour

Jared Goldsmith - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre

Featured Actor in a Play - Local

Jack Tynan - ALL MY SONS - Wasatch Theatrical Ventures

Featured Actress in a Musical - Local

Jaime Lyn Beatty - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre

Featured Actress in a Musical - Tour

Christianne Noll - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre

Featured Actress in a Play - Local

Eva Abramian - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players

Leading Actor in a Musical - Local

Jon Matteson - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre

Leading Actor in a Musical - Tour

Ben Levi Ross - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Ahmanson Theatre

Leading Actor in a Play - Local

Travis Laughlin - CONSTANTINOPLE - Vista Players

Leading Actress in a Musical - Local

Abigail Choi Arader - COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - The Los Angeles Theater Center

Leading Actress in a Musical - Tour

Eden Espinosa - FALSETTOS - The Ahmanson Theatre

Leading Actress in a Play - Local

Tracey Rooney - THE FAVORITE - Avante Garage Theatre Company

Lighting Design - Local

Sarah Petty - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - Matrix Theatre

Musical Director - Local

Matt Dahan - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions

Scenic Design - Local

Corey Lubowich - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions

Solo Production - Play or Musical

John Leguizamo - Latin History for Morons - Ahmanson Theatre

Sound Design - Local

Ilana Elroi & Brian Rosenthal - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS - StarKid Productions

Special Theatre Event

Company - Into the Woods - Hollywood Bowl

