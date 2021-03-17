The Tank Presents CYBER TANK-ARET Featuring Janelle Lawrence and Sam Kaseta

Tank-aret, a cabaret series at The Tank founded by musical theater writing team Ella Rose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn, and curated by composer Sam Kaseta, will feature performances from Janelle Lawrence and Kaseta for their Thursday, March 18, 2021 performance. Tickets for the 8:00pm streaming performance are $10-25 and can be purchased at bit.ly/JanelleTankaret.

Lawrence (they/them) is an Afro-Latinx interdisciplinary artist who specializes in highlighting the complexity and layers to and of our lives. They use every tool - music, soundscaping, dialogue, poetry, conversation, body, movement, etc. - to present and occasionally replicate the parts of us that are unique, special, and still shared. Lawrence's musicals, plays, and performance art has been presented in various theaters in NYC and California.

Kaseta (they/them) is a composer, vocalist, and music director from Hartford, CT. They hold a B.A. in Music (cum laude) from Princeton with certificates in German and theater, as well as a Master's in Music from NYU Steinhardt, where they studied concert composition with Caroline Shaw and Joan La Barbara. They have worked with theater companies such as Soho Rep., Ars Nova, The Dramatists' Guild, The Tank, Joust Theater Company, Everyday Inferno, and many more. They also perform as their drag king alter ego, Sam Bam Thankyoumaam.

"The opportunity to share my work without the systemic boundaries traditionally projected upon artists in the theatre was the invitation I was looking for," said Lawrence. "The Tank and Tank-aret have given me a platform to explore my specialization in highlighting the complexity and layers to and of our lives using every medium that I can. I no longer want the theatre or physical space to define my artistic depth and experience. I have been crafting stories, examining us as people, and attempting to bring us together my whole life; storytelling is what I do."

The monthly Tank-aret features an evening of exciting new work by artists not traditionally represented in cabaret and musical theater spaces. The intention is to lift up the voices of women, queer and trans artists, artists of color, disabled artists, and anyone else who has some cabaret magic to make but is usually not given the space to take risks.

For more information on Lawrence, visit JanelleLawrence.com.

For more information on Kaseta, visit SamKaseta.com.

For more information on The Tank, visit TheTankNYC.org.