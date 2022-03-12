The Michael Chekhov Association to Stage SOME STRANGER SOMEWHERE

On Sunday, March 13th, from 4-7pm, The Michael Chekhov Association (MICHA) is teaming up with socially engaged storytelling project The Ships in the Night to co-host a participatory gathering that offers a glimpse into some of the invisible personal moments that occurred during this time. For the past eight months, MICHA members Jessica Cerullo and Tia Kramer have co-authored poems with a diverse group of strangers. Accompanying each poem is a set of instructions for embodied listening that were built from observations of the speaker's rituals and gestures.

The performance features Naomi Ballis, Kia Baird, Ludmila de Brito, Nhi Cao, Bethany Caputo, Jessica Cerullo, Michael Cerullo, Gerald Dillenbeck, Ethelyn Friend, Gary Grundei, Harper Grundei, Ashley Hughes, Chloe Kolbenheyer, Tia Kramer, Antonia LaChé, Kato McNickle, Chuk Obasi, and Eleni Papaleanoados.



The group invites audiences to experience these poems and collectively perform these gestures for listening with them, together. What would it mean if people around the world drink a glass of water in unison? What happens if we sing to ourselves (on mute) together? And, might we discover some of the ways we want to live now?



This event also serves as a fundraiser and your tax deductible donation will support a Connecticut youth educator's scholarships at the Michael Chekhov Association's annual workshop and festival and will pay artist fees for the upcoming performance of the featured poems in The Ships in the Night public art project.



Give what you can $5-$500. Tickets can be purchased at https://form.jotform.com/TNNY/some-stranger-somewhere.



To note: This is a durational event. You can enter at any time - at the beginning, middle, or toward the end. You can choose to attend for 15 minutes or stay for the full 3 hours. Folks will be let into the zoom room at regular intervals. We encourage you to participate from the comfort of your home space, with your camera off or on. Alone, or with family, community, pets.