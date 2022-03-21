The Lambs to Host A Discussion Of the Play CONSTELLATIONS This Week

Constellations: Fate, Love, and the Power of Theatre. The Lambs hosts a discussion of the play "Constellations" by Nick Payne, the Tony nominated Broadway romantic comedy. A revival of the show will run from April 6 through April 24 at The Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond Street, New York NY 10012).

The event, held at The Lambs (3 W 51st Street, New York NY 10019) on March 22nd at 7 pm will include a discussion with director Kim T. Sharp and cast, Francesca Ravera and Michael Chinworth.

Award winning actress and proud member of The Lambs, Francesca Ravera has numerous theater and film credits, including leading roles in "Two Rooms" by Lee Blessing, "North of Providence" by Edward Allan Baker, "The Nina Variations" by Steven Dietz. Other NYC credits include three productions directed by Kim T. Sharp "Espresso" by Lucia Frangione and "The Way We Get By", by Neil LaBute (both at Urban Stages theater) and "Blackbird" by David Harrower (New Ohio Theater). Following its successful run, the production of "The Way We Get By" toured in Italy. She is currently working with Urban Stages theater on several outreach programs, in collaboration with Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library. Upcoming: "Big Feelings", a theatrical performance and immersive experience. www.francescaravera.com

Michael Chinworth is a New York-based actor, composer, vocalist and recording artist. Stage appearances have included works by Nick Brooke ("Time and Motion Study" at Mass MoCA, "Border Towns" and "Psychic Driving" at HERE Arts and Arete), Joe Diebes ("BOTCH" at HERE Arts, "oyster" at Roulette, The Sanctuary for Independent Media and Skidmore College) and "First Person", a solo production co-directed by Tara Elliott at Triskelion Arts. Recent film work includes "Leadership Conference", directed by Joshua Kauffman. www.michaelchinworth.com

Kim T. Sharp directed three productions starring Francesca Ravera, "Espresso" by Lucia Frangione, "The Way We Get By", by Neil LaBute (both at Urban Stages) and "Blackbird" by David Harrower (New Ohio Theatre). "The Way We Get By" was also performed in Turin, Genova and Milan, Italy. Other directing efforts include the NYC premier of Will Snider's "Death of a Driver" (Urban Stages) and Ronan Noone's "The Atheist" starring Wolfgang Novogratz (also Urban Stages). He has directed numerous virtual readings during the pandemic including "Act of Contrition" by Kelley Nicole Girod featuring Tonya Pinkins. Upcoming: Laura Gunderson's "Half Life" with Break A Leg Productions.

The Lambs, America's First Professional Theatrical Club, established in New York in 1874, is considered the oldest professional theatrical organization in America. Historically, The Lambs has been the spawning ground of plays, friendships and partnerships. "Mark Twain Tonight" (with Hal Holbrook) and "Stalag 17" were first performed at The Lambs prior to national success. Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe first met at the Club and teamed to make theatrical history, often trying works-in-progress on their fellow Lambs. The Lambs has been recognized by former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and by Pope John Paul II.

Members of The Lambs were involved in the formation of The Actors' Fund of America, ASCAP, Actors' Equity, Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA. Some of its most notable members include Fred Astaire, Irving Berlin, George M. Cohan, W.C. Fields, Ken Howard, Will Rogers, John Philip Sousa, Spencer Tracy, and thousands more. Current luminaries include Joyce Randolph ("Trixie" of "The Honeymooners"), Donald Pippin, and Jim Dale.