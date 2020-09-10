Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
The Knights Present TENACIOUS

Tune in Monday, September 14, 2020.

Sep. 10, 2020  
The Knights Present Tenacious on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 7:00 pm - 7:45 pm. Tenacious is an online evening of gratitude for our supporters, artists, and community.

Please join them for a musical journey that celebrates 10 years of The Knights ambition, innovation, and adventure, while honoring Mela Haklisch for a decade of transcendent leadership as Board Chair.

Responding to this moment through creativity and hope, Tenacious will feature performances and conversations with illustrious musicians including dear friends Gil Shaham, Jessie Montgomery, and Sharleen Joynt alongside The Knights.

Tenacious is free and open for all to enjoy!

http://TheKnightsNYC.com/Tenacious



