The Hearth To Present World Premiere Of Kallan Dana's RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR

The Hearth will present the World Premiere of RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR, written by Kallan Dana (2023-2024 Clubbed Thumb Early Career Writers' Group) and directed by Sarah Blush (Coach Coach at Clubbed Thumb Summerworks 2024; Redemption Story with The Associates Theater Ensemble; EVENTS at The Brick).

The show will run December 2-22 at the Connelly Theater Upstairs (220 E 4th St, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($29 General Admission; 10 $10 Tickets; $45 Pay it Forward) are available for advance purchase at www.tickettailor.com/events/thehearththeater/1400987.

A daughter and father embark on a shapeshifting road trip across the country, into the past, through the gelatinous terrain of their shared nightmares. So exciting, it's not safe, such a fun trip!

Kallan Dana (Playwright) is a writer from Portland, Oregon. Her work has been developed with/presented by The Tank, Dixon Place, Bramble Theater Company, The 24 Hour Plays, Broken Bell Reads, and The Once and Future Festival. She is a member of the 2023-2024 Clubbed Thumb Early Career Writers' Group and a New Georges Affiliated Artist. She also makes work with her company Needy Lover. MFA: Northwestern University.

Sarah Blush (Director) directs, writes and develops original projects for theatre, TV and more. She has developed and presented new plays and devised work with The Public Theater, Ars Nova, Clubbed Thumb, New Georges, The Playwrights' Center, JACK, The Bushwick Starr, The Brick, The Hearth, Lightning Rod Special, Williamstown Theatre Festival, HERE, Dixon Place, 59E59 and more, associate/assistant directed extensively, and directed/taught at NYU Graduate Acting, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and NYU Meisner, Playwrights Horizons, and Atlantic studios. She is a recipient of the Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellowship, New Georges Audrey Residency, Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Colt Coeur Artist Residency, Barn Arts Residency, and New York Society Library's Emerging Female Artist Grant. In addition to theatre, Sarah has directed virtual reality, interactive experiments in Google Sheets, experimental audio, and podcasts. Currently, Sarah has an original TV series (co-created with Sofya Levitsky-Weitz) in development with Lionsgate and Peacock.

The Hearth exists to address a dual need in the theater community: To narrow the industry-wide gender gap by welcoming more women, trans, and non-binary artists and artists of underrepresented genders into the field and to launch the careers of emerging artists by offering them otherwise rare opportunities for institutional support, development, and production. We help launch the careers of emerging artists by offering them rare opportunities for support, development, and production. Through our critically acclaimed productions-including happy life, Push Party, brainsmash, Events and NYTimes Critic's Pick Athena -we've kickstarted the professional trajectories of talented artists like Kathy Ng, Nia Akilah Robinson, Sophie Weisskoff, Bailey Williams and Gracie Gardner (to name a few). The Hearth commissions, develops, and produces plays that explore characters who pulse with emotional, intellectual, and psychological complexity and, by so doing, we challenge gender stereotypes, advance and complicate the conversation about feminism, and expand perceptions of what it means to be live in a body that has been historically oppressed or marginalized due to gender expression. The Hearth focuses on elevating diverse and representative viewpoints from a range of bodies, backgrounds, and experiences. Our production teams are made up largely of women, trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists - the very populations whose stories we tell and whose voices we elevate. www.thehearththeater.com

The Connelly Theater (Josh Luxenberg, Director & GM) is a historic playhouse in the heart of NYC's East Village that serves as a home for adventurous independent theater. Productions include: Marin Ireland's Pre-Existing Condition, Max Wolf Friedlich's Job (transferring to Broadway, Summer 2024), Animal Kingdom (directed by Jack Serio), Kate Berlant's Kate, directed by Bo Burnham, Jeremy Tiang's Salesman之死 (Yangtze Rep), Talene Monahan's The Good John Proctor (Bedlam), Sasha Velour's Nightgowns: The Musical, The Crucible (Bedlam), Will Arbery's Plano (Clubbed Thumb; Drama Desk-nominated), Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018 (New York Theatre Workshop), The Bengson's The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova; Lortel and Drama Desk-nominated), Sinking Ship's A Hunger Artist (Drama Desk-nominated), Mac Wellman's The Offending Gesture (The Tank), Daniel Kitson's A Show for Christmas, The Lisps' Futurity (Soho Rep. & Ars Nova; Lortel Award), Lyspinka! The Trilogy (TWEED), Mission Drift (The TEAM), Lucy Thurber's Monstrosity (13p), Anne Washburn's Apparition, and many others. The theater also serves as a location for film and television productions, including shows on HBO, Netflix, Amazon, FX, ABC, MTV, PBS, and many more. The building, originally an orphanage, dates back to the mid-1860s, and now consists of two performance spaces: the iconic Mainstage was once a choir hall, with the distinctive proscenium arch and raised stage added later. www.connellytheater.org

