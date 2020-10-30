The Dare Tactic Launches Spark Grant Program

Applications are open and will close on November 19.

The Dare Tactic is now raising funds to put financial support directly in the pockets of emerging artists. Now more than ever, emerging artists need financial support in order to continue the creation of exceptional work.

The Dare Tactic's newest initiative, Spark Grants, will provide financial support to extraordinary emerging artists suffering from the impacts of COVID-19. Spark Grant recipients participate in Spark Artist Take-Overs; a curated 14-day media campaign that provides insight into process, on-going projects, and ideas on artistic creation.

The Dare Tactic seeks to support as many artists as possible. No donation is too small, or too large.

Applications are open and will close on November 19th.

Since 2014, The Dare Tactic has been supporting emerging artists in various ways. From fully produced main stage productions, to new work development, concerts, drag events, and everything in between; The Dare Tactic has always grown and adapted to provide the means necessary for artists to grow, experiment, and showcase work at different stages of the process. Ultimately, it has always been our mission to support innovative, original works by underrepresented voices.

Leadership at The Dare Tactic includes Executive Director Quentin Madia, Artistic Director Vinny Eden Ortega, Administrative Director Ryan McCormick, and Administrative Assistants Caroline Duffin, Merrill Peterson, and Lauren Pelaia.

