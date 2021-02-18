The Cell Premieres THE SIGNAL THROUGH THE NOISE

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre will premiere the fourth installment of its ongoing online serial Tolerance Party, with The Signal Through The Noise, available to stream via their website February 26. Written and directed by Joseph Hendel and presented with DimlyWit Productions, this installment finds two of our heroes separated in a breakout room, assigned with an unwieldy task; to listen through the "white noise" and interpret its meaning. Will these two find common ground and bring "it" back to life? While Tolerance Party is a serialized story, each installment acts as a stand-alone event. Audiences are encouraged to partake in the challenge and engage in a live chat function throughout the performance.

The cast of The Signal Through The Noise includes Heather Mo'Witz, India Meñete, and Brian Reager. Production design is by DimlyWit Productions, original music by Ricardo Romaneiro, co-conceived by Artistic Director Kira Simring (Yes!, Reflections of Molly Bloom, Crackskull Row)

The Signal Through The Noise will be streamed on Friday February 26, 2021 at 8PM (EST) and will be available to stream until Sunday February 28 at midnight. Members of the cell TV will be able to access the performance on demand. Tickets are available on a sliding scale starting at $5 up to $25. You may purchase tickets at the following link: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thecelltheatre/484762

Joseph Hendel is a writer, director, and composer from New York currently based in County Clare, Ireland. He recently received his MFA in directing from UC San Diego where his thesis production of Charles Mee's Orestes 2.0 was met with critical acclaim. His plays include The Tasty Karp Hotel (Teatr Fredry in Gniezno, Poland), Katzelmacher, USA (the cell), Beware the Ides of Monday (the cell). Directing credits include Life is a Dream by Pedro Calderon de la Barca (UCSD), Tambo and Bones by Dave Harris (Wagner New Play Festival, UCSD), Appendage by Derek Murphy (1st Irish Theater Fest), and works by Brecht, Ionesco, Pirandello, and Molière. He is a resident artist at the cell, a two-time member of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab, and is trained in clown and commedia dell'arte by master clown teacher Christopher Bayes. He holds a B.A. in Music from Yale College and frequently composes music for his productions with his growing collection of synthesizers and drum machines. His most recent foray into digital theater was his experimental piece Virtual Meeting: Finger Me Through the Screen, which was taken down from Youtube within hours of its premiere.

India Meñete ( :OR;OR? ) is a second year theatre major at UCSD. She is passionate about being an artist, human rights, and children! Some of her credits include: Elektra, Mr.Burns, a Post-Electric Play, and Finger Me Through The Screen.

Heather Mo'Witz (*) is a New York-based performance artist /dancer/drag king/poet/prankster/parody princess. In addition to filming episodic, Avante-Garde/Anti-Racist Theatre from the (relative) comfort of her closet, Heather dances with "Sisters of the Blooming Sun," and manages the commentary of at least 5 recurring personalities at all times (now 6, welcome *). Heather previously appeared at the Cell Theatre in February as everyone's favorite candyman, Willy Wonka, to sing about the future of Climate Change. You can view Heather's absurd adventures on her IG: @believeinchocolate or her Facebook, @heathermowitzperformanceart

Brian Reager (LAMDA) is a New York based director, dramaturg, and photographer. Directing credits include Hoard (Off the Wall) The Long Wet Grass (the cell, Lehman College) Associate Directing credits include ding dong...it's the ocean (HERE + JACK), Crackskull Row, The Evolution of Mann, Hard Times: An American Musical, and more. Performance credits include The Commercially Unviable Queer Trash Theatre Cycle (Dixon Place). @brian_reager

W Alan Waters (DimlyWit Productions): Alan is a director/designer/producer based in southwestern, VA. This will be his second collaboration with the cell. Some of his favorite credits include work with Classic Stage Company, Fiasco Theater, Hamlet Isn't Dead,New York Theatre Barn, Out of the Box Theatrics, Red Bull Theater, and The blackOUT Company, among others. He is an award nominated podcast producer, has broken his collarbone 5 times, can impersonate Shaggy Rogers, and is an ordained minister. Alan is also the managing artistic director of DimlyWit Productions. walanwaters.com

Ricardo Romaneiro (Original Music) was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil and moved to the U.S. at an early age. A graduate of The Juilliard School, Ricardo's music synthesizes his major musical influences & passions: classical music & electronic music. The New York Times described his work as "a blissful and compelling mix of Minimalist-derived rhythmic ecstasy and nightclub beats". His music has been featured, performed and commissioned in an eclectic range of institutions, festivals, and projects such as the MoMA's Summergarden Series, New Juilliard Ensemble, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Metropolis Ensemble, Wordless Music, Ensemble LPR, Nu Deco Ensemble, ECCE, American Composers Orchestra, Quintet of the Americas, the Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Colorado Ballet at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, and the Sacramento Ballet. Ricardo's music has been featured on NPR live broadcast from Prospect Park Bandshell as part of Celebrate Brooklyn! summer concerts.

Kira Simring (co-conciever /Artistic Director of the cell) is a New York based director and theatre developer. Kira collaborates directly with playwrights, musicians, visual artists and theatre-makers to create new works that preserve the artists' intention and voice. Co-founding Nancy Manocherian's the cell in 2006, Kira has dedicated her years as Artistic Director towards fostering new voices for the theatre.

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director Kira Simring) is a non profit dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new works that mine the mind, pierce the heart, and awaken the soul. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the cell has successfully moved into the digital sphere by streaming virtual concerts and programming such as the Room | to | Breathe series with Bright Shiny Things,Nourishment "Bites" with Holdtight Dance Company, Apex Sky, Harps Uncovered and Liquidverse a psychedelic & meditative show exploring the images of the cosmos through oil based dyes by Liquid Light Lab and music by composer and technical director of the cell Ricardo Romaneiro. the cell has also featured socially distanced art in their space on 23rd street such as Tranquility Base, an immersive light show that bathes the viewer in primordial organic forms. Past productions include Found, Hoard (co-produced with Off the Wall), The Pink Unicorn (starring Alice Ripley co-produced with Out of the Box), The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones (Drama-Desk Nominated), Crackskull Row, Hard Times: An American Musical, The McGowan Trilogy, Hey Jude, Horse Girls and more. www.thecelltheatre.org @thecelltheatre

