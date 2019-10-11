The Capitol Steps Present THE LYIN' KINGS At Symphony Space, November 17

The Capitol Steps (www.capsteps.com), America's premiere political-musical-satire troupe, will return to New York November 17, 2019 with an all new show, "The Lyin' Kings." Performances will be at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM in Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (at 95th Street).



This is the group that puts the "MOCK" in Democracy! Originally made up of congressional staffers, the past decade has seen the "Steps" harvest the talents of finely-tuned musical theater professionals from around the country. They were nominated for the Drama Desk Awards in 2007 for "Outstanding Lyrics."



"The Lyin' Kings," drawing its humor from today's headlines and twitter feeds, will include the latest songs about the Democratic primary candidates ("76 Unknowns") and the newest late-night thoughts from President Trump ("Tweet It"). No one knows whom 2020 will bring to the forefront, but whether it's Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Beto O'Rourke, the Capitol Steps will rhyme it. The show, in formation until it opens, may serve up such delicacies as Donald Trump singing a rock song, Bernie Sanders singing a show tune or Vladimir Putin dancing shirtless. You'll never know whether Nancy Pelosi, William Barr or Kim Jong-un might appear onstage together in a musical number. There may even be a few golden oldies from the Obama and Bush eras.



The Capitol Steps began in 1981, when a group of Congressional staffers got together to provide entertainment for a holiday office party on Capitol Hill. Since then, the company of professional actors and singers have provided their unique mix of musical and political comedy and satire to audiences coast-to-coast. Each show consists of about 30 songs and skits, with "more costume changes than a Cher concert," as an audience member once remarked. The Capitol Steps perform in Washington DC every weekend, tour nationally throughout the year, and have appeared on "The Today Show," "ABC News Nightline," "CBS Evening News" and on specials for NPR.



Tickets are $45-$65. The Symphony Space box office is 212 864-5400. You can buy tickets at www.symphonyspace.org or www.capsteps.com.





