The Blue Hill Troupe Will Perform Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City’s only philanthropic musical theater group, will kick off its 101st season with Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. With glorious songs by the incomparable duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II—including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Impossible,” and “A Lovely Night”— this 2013 Broadway revival version (of the musical originally written for television, broadcast in 1957) features a new book by award-winning playwright Douglas Carter Beane (The Little Dog Laughed, As Bees in Honey Drown), putting a fresh, funny, uplifting spin on the classic fairy tale.

Every year the Blue Hill Troupe donates its net proceeds—from two fully staged productions, one Gilbert & Sullivan operetta and one musical theater piece—to a New York City-based charity. Since its inception in 1924, the troupe has donated over $12 million (adjusted for inflation) to its charity partners. Proceeds from the 2024-25 season will benefit the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC), an award-winning multicultural youth chorus founded and directed by Francisco J. Nuñez, a MacArthur Fellow and Musical America’s 2018 Educator of the Year.

The Blue Hill Troupe’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella is directed by Robert DuSold, music directed by Noah Turner, and choreographed by Sabrina Karlin. The cast features Matt Berry, Amnon Carmi, Amy Cerullo, Olivia Coe, Deborah Doroshow, Jennifer Noel Dorre, Alex Elkins, Michael Macaione*, Rebekah Mason, Ryan McCall, Ian McGrath, Caitlin McNeilage, Rachel Naugle, David Pasteelnick, Maria Plantilla, David Pohler, Sarah Rhoads, Dan Rosenbaum, Olivia Sohmer Rosenbaum, Emily Ruderman, and Noelle Teagno*. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.)

Ticket prices range from $45-100 (with payment in excess of $20 per ticket tax deductible to the extent provided by law). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at https://bht.org/events/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella/

For more information about the Blue Hill Troupe, please visit www.bht.org, Facebook.com/BHT.org and @BlueHillTroupe.

