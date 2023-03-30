Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Apollo Presents SALT CITY and DREAM, GIRL! as Part of The Apollo Salon Series

Learn more about both upcoming productions here

Mar. 30, 2023  
The Apollo Presents SALT CITY and DREAM, GIRL! as Part of The Apollo Salon Series

The Apollo presents two theatrical works in development Salt City & DREAM, GIRL!, as part of its residency program, The Apollo Salon Series.

On Saturday, April 8, a new techno choreopoem by esteemed poet and writer Jessica Care Moore, award-winning director and choreographer Aku Kadogo, along with a myriad of Detroit techno music legends will head to the Apollo Soundstage. Taking place in the year 3071, Salt City, tells the story of a brown girl named Salt who time travels to the future and can't find her tribe.

On Saturday, April 29, acclaimed playwright Lisa Rosetta Strum, explores the journey of an ambitious performer willing to do anything to become a STAR with an intimate reading of DREAM, GIRL!.

WHEN: Salt City will be on Saturday, April 8 with two showings at 2PM and 7PM.

DREAM, GIRL! will be on Saturday, April 29 with two showings at 2PM and 7PM.

WHERE: Apollo's Soundstage (253 W. 125th Street)

TICKETS: Tickets for Salt City and DREAM, GIRL! are $20.




Poetic People Power to Present 20th Anniversary Show NOT YET SAID at Caveat Photo
Poetic People Power to Present 20th Anniversary Show NOT YET SAID at Caveat
On Saturday, April 1st, Poetic People Power will present its 20th anniversary show titled Not Yet Said.
New York Premiere of (t)RUST: A NEW PLAY Opens in April Photo
New York Premiere of (t)RUST: A NEW PLAY Opens in April
The three-performance run of (t)RUST, a new play that will be having its New York premiere at The Tank NYC, a home for emerging artists (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018), begins April 6. The one-act play will run at The Tank on April 6, 7, and 8 at 7:00pm. 
William Daniels And Bonnie Bartlett To Feature In Christopher Carter Sandersons RICHA Photo
William Daniels And Bonnie Bartlett To Feature In Christopher Carter Sanderson's RICHARD III
Following up on his multi-award-winning Shakespeare films, Macbeth, and Hamlet, producer/director Christopher Carter Sanderson has announced that Emmy Award Winning couple, William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett have joined the cast of his production of Richard III.  Richard III marks the first time that the real-life husband and wife have worked together since their renowned roles on TV shows, St. Elsewhere and Boy Meets World.
Annie Dorsens PROMETHEUS FIREBRINGER to Have New York Premiere at The Chocolate Factory Th Photo
Annie Dorsen's PROMETHEUS FIREBRINGER to Have New York Premiere at The Chocolate Factory Theater
The Chocolate Factory Theater, Media Art Xploration, and New York Live Arts will present the New York premiere of Prometheus Firebringer, the first lecture-performance by director and writer Annie Dorsen.

