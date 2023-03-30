The Apollo Presents SALT CITY and DREAM, GIRL! as Part of The Apollo Salon Series

The Apollo presents two theatrical works in development Salt City & DREAM, GIRL!, as part of its residency program, The Apollo Salon Series.

On Saturday, April 8, a new techno choreopoem by esteemed poet and writer Jessica Care Moore, award-winning director and choreographer Aku Kadogo, along with a myriad of Detroit techno music legends will head to the Apollo Soundstage. Taking place in the year 3071, Salt City, tells the story of a brown girl named Salt who time travels to the future and can't find her tribe.

On Saturday, April 29, acclaimed playwright Lisa Rosetta Strum, explores the journey of an ambitious performer willing to do anything to become a STAR with an intimate reading of DREAM, GIRL!.

WHEN: Salt City will be on Saturday, April 8 with two showings at 2PM and 7PM.

DREAM, GIRL! will be on Saturday, April 29 with two showings at 2PM and 7PM.

WHERE: Apollo's Soundstage (253 W. 125th Street)

TICKETS: Tickets for Salt City and DREAM, GIRL! are $20.