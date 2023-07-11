The American Theatre of Actors to Present Anne L. Thomspon- Scretching's RESURRECTION for Limited Run

The American Theatre of Actors in association with Shining Star Productions will present a revival of the Anne L. Thomspon-Scretching play, RESURRECTION - A limited five-day run: July 26-30 -- Wed., July 26 @ 7pm; Thurs., July 27 @7pm; Fri., July 28 @ 7pm; Sat., July 29 @7pm; Sun., July 30 @ 3pm at the American Theatre of Actors' Sargent Theatre, 314 West 54th Street, New York City, 212-581-3044 for tickets or 15% off all seats prior to Tues., July 11 Click Here; 5% off all seats July 12 - July 18 HERE; General Sales HERE

CAST includes: Monique Berkley, Ms. D., Courtney Everette, Peter Konsevitch, Laquan Hailey, Samantha Hernandez, Dave Hummel, Kevin Leonard, Joshuah Patriarco, Rommell Sermons, Moses Sesay, and Katie Trubetsky.

RESURRECTION By Anne L. Thomspon-Scretching is a fantasy based on true events. The characters in this play are dead and have been resurrected to tell the story of the largest race riot in the history of the United States.

1921 - the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma had been so prosperous that it was nicknamed NEGRO WALL STREET by Booker T. Washington. A riot broke due to a [false] accusation by a caucasian woman of having been raped by a "colored" man. A trial was held and was dismissed by the judge because the woman gave such bizarre, conflicting testimony as to what happened. But this was not the end. A mob was so infuriated by the result that the town of Greenwood was burned to the ground, killing hundreds. This is their story.

Anne L. Thomspon-Scretching (Playwright) Anne's second play, You Shouldn't Have Told, brought her to the attention of Samuel French Inc., and has since been published. She is the first and only black female recipient of four (4) Jean Dalrymple Awards in New York City and an AUDELCO nominee. For: BEST PLAYWRIGHT for a Drama, in 2000 for You Shouldn't Have Told; BEST Comedy in 2004 for Four Men on a Couch; BEST play from Another Medium for her breakout work, John Milton's classic poem 'Paradise Lost' adapted to The Fall From Grace; and a 1997 AUDELCO nomination for BEST Drama, You Shouldn't Have Told. In 1997, Anne received the 10th Anniversary Scriptwriter Award from The African American Women in Cinema for The Colored Garden. In 2011, she received her fourth Jean Dalrymple Award for BEST drama, A Lesson in Blood. She is a former resident playwright at The African Globe Theatre in Newark, NJ. Looking For Love in Darkness was her first stage play about a family coping with teenage AIDS, ran fourteen (14) weeks at the ATA in NYC. The celebrated You Shouldn't Have Told, produced by Shining Star Productions, Executive Producer, Philip Rose, had a three (3) year run that began at the ATA, and then to The Studio Theatre and to Playwrights Horizon's main stage to receive rave reviews from THE NEW YORK TIMES, THE NEW YORK POST, NEW YORK DAILY NEWS, NEW YORK AMSTERDAM, THE NEW YORK BEACON, Channel 7 Eyewitness News, TIMEOUT, SISTA TALK, and IN THEATRE Magazine. Her work has been seen in the Performing Arts Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio and the African Globe Performance Center, Newark, New Jersey to sold-out performances, rave reviews, and was selected by the N.J. Star Ledger as one of ten (10) best plays in the state of New Jersey, 2003. Her work Blood Trilogy, a three (3)-play period piece includes A Lesson in Blood, Say Goodbye to Yesterday and Touch Not My Heart, opened to rave reviews. Her current play Resurrection debuted at the ATA in February of 2020.