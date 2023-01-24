The American Theatre of Actors Explores Vietnam In A HOUSE IN THE SUBURBS

The American Theatre of Actors explores the American family during the Vietnam War with A House in the Suburbs by Bruce Lawder, directed by John DeBenedetto and featuring David Allard, Austin Boatwright, Richard Fisher, Amy Losi, Emmy Potter and Amanda Schussel.

America 1965: A typical American family is faced with a series of life changing events including the loss of the father's job and the selling of their idyllic home against the backdrop of the Vietnam war.

Running Wednesday, January 25, 8pm - Thursday, January 26, 8pm - Friday, January 27, 8pm - Saturday, January 28, 8pm - Sunday, January 29, 3pm Wednesday, February 1, 8pm - Thursday, February 2, 8pm - Friday, February 3, 8pm - Saturday, February 4, 8pm - Sunday, February at 314 W 54th St, New York City, 212.581.3044.