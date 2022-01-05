Teatro SEA to Host Virtual Celebration of Three Kings Day/El Día de los Tres Reyes Magos

Bilingual Latino children's theater Teatro SEA will host a virtual celebration of Three Kings Day/El Día de los Tres Reyes Magos, one of the most important Latin American holidays for children, with a new livestreamed production Dream of Kings/Sueño de Reyes on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Teatro SEA welcomes families to join in on the virtual festivities via Youtube beginning at 4pm ET. Local families can also drop by Suffolk Street, where giant puppets of the Three Kings will be on view for an outdoor photo opp.

Teatro SEA's Three Kings Day festival is going virtual again this year! This annual celebration has been a staple of the holiday season for more than two decades. Beginning at 4pm ET on January 6, stream Teatro SEA's new theater production, Sueño de Reyes / Dream of Kings, on Youtube. Written and directed by founder and creative director Dr. Manuel Moran, the production features shadow puppets of the Three Kings (Gaspar, Melchior and Balthasar), made by Indian puppet master Shinde Chithambara Rao. Accompanied by live musicians and Latin jazz songs, the shadow puppet kings tell the story of how they mistakenly arrive in Puerto Rico instead of Bethlehem.

Three Kings Day, also known as El Día de los Reyes Magos, is a traditional holiday celebrated mostly in Latin America & Spain, marking the 12th day of Christmas and end of the holiday season. The holiday's roots refer to the biblical adoration of baby Jesus by the Three Kings, who traveled through the desert for 12 days bearing gifts for the newborn. Observers of the holiday often receive gifts on January 6th - instead of Christmas Day.

Details:

Virtual Three Kings Day Festival

When: Thursday January 6, 2022

What: Virtual Performance of Dream of Kings via Youtube, begins at 4pm on January 6

Giant Puppets on view outdoors at 107 Suffolk Street: Noon ET-6pm ET

Where: Teatro SEA's Youtube Page