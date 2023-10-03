Teatro Círculo Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary Presenting LA MONJA ALFÉREZ By Juan Ruiz de Alarcón

La monja alférez explores gender identity in a 17th Century setting.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander Photo 1 Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For New Drama About Sculptor Camille Claudel at American Theatre of Actors Photo 4 Cast Set For New Drama About Sculptor Camille Claudel at American Theatre of Actors

Teatro Círculo Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary Presenting LA MONJA ALFÉREZ By Juan Ruiz de Alarcón

Teatro Círculo Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary Presenting LA MONJA ALFÉREZ By Juan Ruiz de Alarcón

LA MONJA ALFÉREZ is a story of a 17th Century woMAN who fights against all odds to validate his gender identity.

This 17th Century play centered on a nonbinary character demonstrates that gender nonconformity is neither new nor unnatural. With growing attacks on transgender people, with this production, Teatro Círculo brings attention to this forward-looking play and to the challenges gender nonconforming individuals faced then and now.

Teatro Círculo, one of the main bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, celebrates its 30th Anniversary Season with 'La monja alférez' (The Lieutenant Nun) by Mexican playwright Juan Ruiz de Alarcón, directed by Daniel Alonso de Santos.

This adaptation of 'La monja alférez' (The Lieutenant Nun), performed in Spanish Verse with overtitles in English, made by Daniel Alonso de Santos and Germán Vega García-Luengos is placed in a piano bar in NYC where its host gathers their clientele to tell the story of this legendary nun. The director's concept mixes old and new esthetics, emphasized by the costumes, lighting, and set in a Production Design by Israel Franco Müller.

The cast of 'La monja alférez' (The Lieutenant Nun) features María Fontanals, Eva Cristina Vásquez, Sandra Gumuzzio, Gerardo Gudiño, Fernando Gazzaniga, Pablo Andrade, Mario Mattei and Jei Fabiano.

The creative team is completed with Verse Direction by Karmele Aranburu, original music composed by Jei Fabiano, Eliana Michelle Yost is the Assistant Director and Stage Manager, Kareliz Michelle De Jesús is the Hair & Makeup Designer, Production Design Assistant and Props Master, and Mario Mattei is the Fights Choreographer.

'La monja alférez' is made possible, in part, through funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, Howard Gilman Foundation, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Shubert Foundation, the Lucille Lortel Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, and The National Latinx Theater Initiative.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
HOYT ST Comes To New York Theater Festival Photo
HOYT ST Comes To New York Theater Festival

Francesca Bolam's heartbreakingly beautiful story - Hoyt St - is set to run at Teatro Latea in NYC after selling out debut show at Theatre Row in June. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Purple Light Productions Seeks 15-Minute Excerpts of Theatrical Pieces For Inaugural Night Photo
Purple Light Productions Seeks 15-Minute Excerpts of Theatrical Pieces For Inaugural Night of New Works, SWATCH

Purple Light Productions is seeking 15-minute excerpts of full-length theatrical pieces for their inaugural night of samples from rising theatrical works and artists, SWATCH, to be performed in New York City this December. Learn more about how to submit here!

3
THE HOLYLANDERS Now Running at Theater at the 14th Street Y Through Mid October Photo
THE HOLYLANDERS Now Running at Theater at the 14th Street Y Through Mid October

Get ready to laugh with 'Holylanders,' a hilarious hit comedy by Moria Zrachia. This outrageously funny play explores the experiences of Israeli Millennials who leave their homeland to pursue the American dream. Limited engagement from September 29th to October 15th, 2023 at Theater at the 14th Street Y. Don't miss out - get your tickets now!

4
One-Woman Play I FEEL THE NEED Sells Out at United Solo Festival Photo
One-Woman Play I FEEL THE NEED Sells Out at United Solo Festival

The award-winning, one-woman play, “I Feel the Need,” written and performed by former navy combat pilot, Loree Draude, and directed by Emmy Award-winner, Beth Bornstein Dunnington, has sold out for the October 13, 2023 performance at the United Solo Festival. Learn more about the play here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brownstone Steps Play Festival
The Theater at Union United Methodist Church (10/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (10/13-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You