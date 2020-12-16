Taylor DeNapoli to Release Last #VideoOfTheMonth of 2020

Taylor DeNapoli is a NYC performing artist and choreographer. Pre-Corona she made a mission for 2020; to create ONE video each month and release it on the 17th (her lucky number)! These videos feature Broadway performers, aspiring Broadway performers and artists of NYC. Some videos feature local videographer Jacob Hiss. One big shoutout to her assistant Georgia Monroe for all of her help! One thing that is special about each video is that each one has purpose and truth to current events going on today for example "Quarantine", "Black Lives Matter", "Save The Arts" and more. She started this to educate herself in the skillsets of Choreographing, Creative Directing, Casting, Producing, Video Editing and Videography while sharing her art in the world. She started to bring it to life in January and stuck through it despite all of the chaos. Among many, this year the live artist community continues to struggle everyday. During these hard times art is most vital for humanity. On Thursday December 17th she is releasing her LAST #VideoOfTheMonth of 2020 "Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway" [12 out of 12]. You can view all of her videos on her Instagram IGTV Series @taylordenapoli (link below).

Here are the Creative Humans that helped bring this idea to life...