Tanya O'Debra Will Bring RADIO STAR Back For One Night Only

Tanya O’Debra’s New York Innovative Theatre Award nominated solo show, RADIO STAR will be back for one night only in NYC on Sunday, June 16th at 7pm at Judson Memorial Church, which is located at 55 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012.Tickets are Pay-What-You-Will and are available online at https://forms.gle/3x65V6NmBj8URG7fA.

Watch (but mainly listen) as Tanya O’Debra lends her voice to ten characters while simultaneously staging silly sound effects in this filthy, filthy, dirty 1940’s radio detective spoof. Just like the golden age of radio, only dirtier. The play runs at one hour with no intermission.

RADIO STAR won Best of the San Francisco Fringe Festival. It was nominated for Best English Language Production and Just For Laugh’s Best Comedy at the Montreal Fringe Festival. Published by Original works, it was also nominated for Outstanding Full-Length Script, Outstanding Original Music, and Outstanding Actress in a Leading role at the New York Innovative Theater Awards.

TANYA O’DEBRA is a New York City-based playwright and performer originally from the gutters of Quincy, MA. She won a 2024 NYSCA grant for her play Judith, and she is a Goldberg Prize Finalist and LMCC grantee for her play Hockey Wives. Her play Shut UP, Emily Dickinson won the Jill Cummins MacLean Prize, the Ada Comstock Magic Grant for $25,000 (which funded a three-week run at Abrons Arts Center), and was presented by the Academy of Music in Northampton, MA. Her play Them What Brung You won The Denis Johnston Playwriting Award and The Elizabeth Wanning Harries Prize. She is a graduate of Smith College where she won The Elizabeth Drew Prize. Performance credits include Patrice O’Debra in Straight Up Vampire (Joe’s Pub), The Evil Queen in Snow White(New Acting Company), and Amanda McCloud in The Ultimate Stimulus (Dixon Place, The Brick), as well as being one half of the long-time comedic sister duo, The O'Debra Twins (Village Voice Best of New York Award, NY Mag Approval Matrix: Highbrow/Brilliant). She has a shiny new MFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts' Department of Dramatic Writing, and she’s hoping that with enough degrees and prizes no one will notice she’s actually a dumpster rat in a wig and a ballgown. “There can be no doubting O’Debra’s talent: she has a vocal arsenal that puts Saturday Night Live’s Kristin Wiig to shame.” – NY Presswww.tanyaodebra.com

