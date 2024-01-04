TWELVE ANGRY MEN to Open City Gate Productions' 2024 Season

Running March 1-10 at The Stone Circle Theatre in Ridgewood.
TWELVE ANGRY MEN: the timeless classic opens City Gate Productions' 2024 Season. Running March 1-10 at The Stone Circle Theatre in Ridgewood and a special performance on Saturday, February 24 at the Sullivan Center at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Bayside. Click Click Here.
Adapted by Sherman L. Sergel and based on the Emmy award-winning television movie by Reginald Rose, "Twelve Angry Men" tells the story of a 19-year-old man who has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. It looks like an open-and-shut case-until one of the jurors begins opening the others' eyes to the facts.
Directed by Cathy Chimenti, produced by Thom Harmon, stage managed by Rich Feldman and costume design by Nili Resnick. The cast features Max Bank, Bart Blachnio, James Brautigam, Robert Budnick, Michael Chimenti, Frank DiSpigno, Joe Dujmic, Frances MacCall, Marco Malgioglio, Bill McAndrews, Daniel Wolfe Mitnik, Conrad O'Neill Rippy* and Gal Yosepov.
*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association
Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.
CITY GATE PRODUCTIONS: Creating exceptional live theatre across Queens. Telling stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the beautiful diversity of the borough. Learn more at www.citygateproductions.org. Follow on Facebook/Instagram @citygateproductions.
