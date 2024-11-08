TWELFTH NIGHT Announced At The New Stage Performance Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night will be running November 16 and 17 (2 PM and 7 PM each day) at the New Stage Performance Space located at 36 West 106th Street. The show is directed by John Ribovich and produced by Natalya Ribovich.

The cast includes Kaylee Beardsley (Captain/Valentine and others), Miraya Burka (Antonio), Parker Damn (Sir Toby Belch), Chase Doyle (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), James Hartley (Feste), Liv Michaels (Maria), Calvin Osorio (Sebastian), Natalya Ribovich (Olivia), Grant Thorshov (Duke Orsino), Claire Wagner (Malvolio), and Caroline Younglove (Viola).

Dramaturgy by Kaylee Beardsley and graphic design and social media by Caroline Younglove.

Tickets can be purchased here.

