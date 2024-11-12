TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE to be Presented at Culture Lab LIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Think back to when you attended your first live concert experience. How old were you? What do you remember-the colors, the sounds, the smells? Who were you with? How did it feel to experience music through your entire body? With every sense? When was the last time you felt that indescribable yet magical feeling in a room full of strangers sharing one musical pulse?

TRUTH & MAGIC is a live concert experience centered on generating collective joy by blurring the lines between audiences & performers.

THINK: Fuerza Bruta energy + Meow Wolf visuals + American Utopia concert = TRUTH & MAGIC

Produced by NYC's "finest funky disco kids," Gentleman Brawlers, this approximately 90-minute interactive production will explore multisensory ways to recapture an intimate connection between artists and concertgoers, as well as transporting audiences to where music, dance, play, and nostalgia intertwine. Tap into your inner child, just say yes, and join us through the trippy haze of shared joy, leading up to a Gentleman Brawlers' blastoff concert experience.

Truth is what you sense, magic is what you create.

Debuting at Culture Lab LIC in partnership with NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program December 13 & 14, 2024.

As a multi-sensory experience, TRUTH & MAGIC welcomes audiences of any age, background, or ability to join us. This production contains all sorts of fun surprises, including elements you can taste, smell, see, touch, and hear, so please proceed with caution for any personal sensitivities. By purchasing this ticket, you also consent to being filmed for promotional purposes.

