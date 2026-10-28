TOP OF THE MORNIN' to Open at The Tank

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Midnight Snack Productions will present the final mainstage show of their inaugural season with TOP OF THE MORNIN' by Aaron Clark Burstein and Matthew Penalva! The show runs at The Tank on November 11th, 12th, 20th, and 21st at 9:30pm.

The show follows Jimmy and Darren, two psychotic radio DJs who host the seventh most-popular daytime radio show in East Milwaukee! Something devastating is happening to the world outside the radio station but inside the studio all heck is breaking loose. Special correspondents, guest interviewers, and random callers collide in this insane comedy about friendship, the apocalypse, and most importantly, hot dogs.

The play was first developed in 2023 as part of The Secret Theatre's Act One: One Act Festival and was a semi-finalist in the main competition.

"Come hang with Jimmy and Darren over at Top of the Mornin', Milwaukee's hottest spot for breaking news and maybe even a song or two! Lend us your ears as we interview your favorite celebrities, crack a few jokes, and maybe even shed a tear. We're your home for classic rock and classic talk. Weekday mornings only on 96.9 FM (nice) WUUW."

Cast

Aaron Clark Burstein

Matthew Penalva

Justin Borak (11/11 and 11/12)

Katie Royse Ginther (11/11 and 11/12)

Lexi Houghton (11/20 and 11/21)

Lauren Keffler (11/11 and 11/12)

Kendall Knight (all shows)

Emily "Lee" Simes (11/20 and 11/21)

Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (11/20 and 11/21)

Crew

Director- Maeve Kelley Baker

Stage Manager- Violet Woundy

Props Design- Adrian Walker

Costume Design- Hannah Herbert-Hunt

Fight Choreography- Mackenzie Grace

Board Operator- Kaden Potak

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 31 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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