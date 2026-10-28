Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
TOP OF THE MORNIN' to Open at The Tank
The play by Aaron Clark Burstein and Matthew Penalva follows two psychotic radio DJs as their studio descends into chaos.
Midnight Snack Productions will present the final mainstage show of their inaugural season with TOP OF THE MORNIN' by Aaron Clark Burstein and Matthew Penalva! The show runs at The Tank on November 11th, 12th, 20th, and 21st at 9:30pm.
The show follows Jimmy and Darren, two psychotic radio DJs who host the seventh most-popular daytime radio show in East Milwaukee! Something devastating is happening to the world outside the radio station but inside the studio all heck is breaking loose. Special correspondents, guest interviewers, and random callers collide in this insane comedy about friendship, the apocalypse, and most importantly, hot dogs.
The play was first developed in 2023 as part of The Secret Theatre's Act One: One Act Festival and was a semi-finalist in the main competition.
"Come hang with Jimmy and Darren over at Top of the Mornin', Milwaukee's hottest spot for breaking news and maybe even a song or two! Lend us your ears as we interview your favorite celebrities, crack a few jokes, and maybe even shed a tear. We're your home for classic rock and classic talk. Weekday mornings only on 96.9 FM (nice) WUUW."
Cast
Aaron Clark Burstein
Matthew Penalva
Justin Borak (11/11 and 11/12)
Katie Royse Ginther (11/11 and 11/12)
Lexi Houghton (11/20 and 11/21)
Lauren Keffler (11/11 and 11/12)
Kendall Knight (all shows)
Emily "Lee" Simes (11/20 and 11/21)
Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (11/20 and 11/21)
Crew
Director- Maeve Kelley Baker
Stage Manager- Violet Woundy
Props Design- Adrian Walker
Costume Design- Hannah Herbert-Hunt
Fight Choreography- Mackenzie Grace
Board Operator- Kaden Potak
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Trump and Melania
american theatre of Actors (10/28-11/01)
|
Allanah's final presentation
Under St Marks (10/30-10/30)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Curtains
Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14)
|
Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
|
Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
|
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
|
My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
|
No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
|
Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/31-11/01)