 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

TOP OF THE MORNIN' to Open at The Tank

The play by Aaron Clark Burstein and Matthew Penalva follows two psychotic radio DJs as their studio descends into chaos.

By:
TOP OF THE MORNIN' to Open at The Tank

Midnight Snack Productions will present the final mainstage show of their inaugural season with TOP OF THE MORNIN' by Aaron Clark Burstein and Matthew Penalva! The show runs at The Tank on November 11th, 12th, 20th, and 21st at 9:30pm.

The show follows Jimmy and Darren, two psychotic radio DJs who host the seventh most-popular daytime radio show in East Milwaukee! Something devastating is happening to the world outside the radio station but inside the studio all heck is breaking loose. Special correspondents, guest interviewers, and random callers collide in this insane comedy about friendship, the apocalypse, and most importantly, hot dogs.

The play was first developed in 2023 as part of The Secret Theatre's Act One: One Act Festival and was a semi-finalist in the main competition.

"Come hang with Jimmy and Darren over at Top of the Mornin', Milwaukee's hottest spot for breaking news and maybe even a song or two! Lend us your ears as we interview your favorite celebrities, crack a few jokes, and maybe even shed a tear. We're your home for classic rock and classic talk. Weekday mornings only on 96.9 FM (nice) WUUW."

Cast

Aaron Clark Burstein
Matthew Penalva
Justin Borak (11/11 and 11/12)
Katie Royse Ginther (11/11 and 11/12)
Lexi Houghton (11/20 and 11/21)
Lauren Keffler (11/11 and 11/12)
Kendall Knight (all shows)
Emily "Lee" Simes (11/20 and 11/21)
Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (11/20 and 11/21)

Crew

Director- Maeve Kelley Baker
Stage Manager- Violet Woundy
Props Design- Adrian Walker
Costume Design- Hannah Herbert-Hunt
Fight Choreography- Mackenzie Grace
Board Operator- Kaden Potak

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Tank
Upcoming Shows
My Mobster
My Mobster
11/1 - 11/23/2026
SCAPE
SCAPE
11/4 - 11/7/2026
Recent Articles
MARSHLIGHT to Hold Staged Reading at The Tank
MARSHLIGHT to Hold Staged Reading at The Tank
10/21/2026
Full Cast Set for LEGERDEMAIN World Premiere at The Tank
Full Cast Set for LEGERDEMAIN World Premiere at The Tank
9/24/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Trump and Melania in Off-Off-Broadway Trump and Melania
american theatre of Actors (10/28-11/01)
Allanah's final presentation in Off-Off-Broadway Allanah's final presentation
Under St Marks (10/30-10/30)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Curtains in Off-Off-Broadway Curtains
Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14)
Finishing School in Off-Off-Broadway Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
Frankenstein in Off-Off-Broadway Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets in Off-Off-Broadway Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
My Mobster in Off-Off-Broadway My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
No nos merecemos soñar in Off-Off-Broadway No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose in Off-Off-Broadway Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/31-11/01)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets