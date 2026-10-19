Photos: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Marks 25 Years With Times Square Hot Flash Mob
The free event in Broadway Plaza featured women at every stage of menopause kicking alongside doctors Dr. Mary Claire Haver and Dr. Corinne Menn.
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL turned Times Square pink on Sunday, October 18, as over 50 women linked arms for the World's First HOT FLASH Mob Kickline in honor of World Menopause Day and the production's 25th anniversary. See photos!
At the free event in Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets, women at every stage of "The Change" kicked high alongside leading menopause doctors Dr. Mary Claire Haver and Dr. Corinne Menn, advocates, and women's health coach Guiding Light's Beth Chamberlin, saying the word "menopause" out loud at the Crossroads of the World.
"Twenty-five years ago, women whispered the word menopause. Today they wore pink and shouted it in the middle of Times Square," said director and producer Seth Greenleaf. "Jeanie Linders would have been at the front of that line, if sher were still with us."
"I've done this kickline on stages around the world, but never with Times Square behind me," said original cast member Nancy Slusser. "Every woman who jumped in today got a taste of what our audiences feel at the end of every show, such joy and spirit in this special sisterhood."
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL will make a donation to its national charitable partner, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), for each kickline participant at its World Menopause Day event, reinforcing their shared commitment to women's health.
Photo credit: Shawn Salley Photography
Erica Gerold
Menopause The Musical Hot Flash Fans
Christine Ward, Dr. Corinne Menn, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Lisa McDonald, Jenn Giamo, Lori Schulweis, and Beth Chamberlin
Menopause doctors and advocates
Christine Ward, Dr. Corinne Menn, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Lisa McDonald, Jenn Giamo, Lori Schulweis, and Beth Chamberlin
Attendees of World s First HOT FLASH Mob Kickline Celebrate 25 years of Menopause The Musical®
Erica Gerold, Menopause The Musical® Event Host & Producer, Marketing Coordinator at GFOUR Productions, and Monique Cupid, Co-Founder of Life in the Pause
Attendees of World s First HOT FLASH Mob Kickline
Adrianne Hick, Sydney Singer, Nancy Slusser, and Karie Koppel
Dr. Corinne Menn, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Lisa McDonald, Jenn Giamo, Lori Schulweis, and Beth Chamberlin
Dr. Corinne Menn, Jennifer Weiss Wolf, Lisa McDonald and Dr. Mary Claire Haver
Christine Ward
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