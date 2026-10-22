LOVE, GOD, AND OTHER TACTICS Makes NYC Debuts for Playwright and Director
The production runs at the 15th Street Meeting House and marks the fifth offering from Moojestic Lion Productions.
Two emerging theater artists will make their New York City debuts this November when Moojestic Lion Productions presents Caroline Belangia's new play, Love, God, and Other Tactics, directed by Elli Caterisano of Broomstick Theatre Co.
The play runs November 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. at the 15th Street Meeting House, 15 Rutherford Place, New York, NY.
For Belangia, the production marks her NYC playwriting debut. For Caterisano, it marks her NYC directing debut.
The production also represents the fifth New York City offering from Moojestic Lion Productions since the informal producing collective began presenting work in August 2025.
Love, God, and Other Tactics follows sisters Bri and Emma as they return to their small Southern hometown following the death of their mother. Joined by Emma's husband, Adam, they work with the local church to plan the funeral. As preparations unfold, the family begins to discover that the seemingly perfect Southern church is not what it appears to be.
Caterisano, whose Broomstick Theatre Co. has produced work in New York City, including the Off-Broadway debut of current Austin Film Festival selection Sheepwell, takes the director's chair for the production.
The creative team includes Bennie Bennett, stage manager; J.T. Atwood, fight director; Madi Daning, fight and movement consultant; Grace Gardner, dramaturg and lighting; Avery Avellino, sound design; and Luke Sage, producer. Sage will also originate the role of Reverend Graves. Emily Hodge will play the role of Emma and SG Baxter originates the role of Bri. Matthew John Butler will play the role of Adam, and Maggie Schoonmaker is swing and AD.
The production continues the DIY spirit that has defined Moojestic Lion Productions since its first New York offering, Tempestuous, which began its run in August 2025 as part of Frigid NY's Little Shakespeare Festival.
Tempestuous, starring Luke Sage, Blane Sage and Katie Smith, re-imagined Shakespeare's The Tempest through the story of an aging country music star and his daughter in a lakeside cabin in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. The production incorporated original music and drew heavily on Sage's Appalachian upbringing.
In March 2026, Sage and Atwood presented Moojestic Lion's first Pickled Punk Freak Show Extravaganza at Under St. Marks, combining poetry, clowning, comedy, drag, sword fighting and music.
In May, Atwood made his NYC playwriting debut with The Circus Came to Town at The RAT NYC. The production followed 14-year-old Aidan, a farmer's son searching for escape from small-town life and violence after a traveling circus arrives in town.
A second Pickled Punk Freak Show Extravaganza followed in June at the SoHo Playhouse.
Sage, Atwood and Belangia first met while working for The Lost Colony at Waterside Theatre in Manteo, North Carolina.
Moojestic Lion will continue its DIY approach in November, when Blane Sage travels from Southwest Virginia to New York to provide pre-show music. Sage performs singer-songwriter Americana in the vein of Townes Van Zandt and Blaze Foley. The play also leans into the Sage brothers' Appalachian heritage with some of the music during the show provided by Bristol, Tennessee, legend Moose Trainwreck Roberts.
The collective is also developing a full slate of shows for 2027 and is working toward creating The Lion's Den, a salon-style gathering for writers, actors, directors and other artists interested in collaborative creativity.
Love, God, and Other Tactics opens Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. and continues November 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.
Production Information
What: Love, God, and Other Tactics
Written by: Caroline Belangia
Directed by: Elli Caterisano
Producer: Moojestic Lion Productions / Luke Sage
When: November 12, 13 and 14, 2026 at 7 p.m.
Where: 15th Street Meeting House, 15 Rutherford Place, New York, NY
Cast and Creative Team
Elli Caterisano – Director
Bennie Bennett – Stage Manager
J.T. Atwood – Fight Director
Madi Daning – Fight and Movement Consultant
Grace Gardner – Dramaturg and Lighting
Avery Avellino – Sound Design
Luke Sage – Producer and Reverend Graves
Emily Hodge – Emma
SG Baxter – Bri
Matthew John Butler – Adam
Maggie Schoonmaker – Swing and Assistant Director
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