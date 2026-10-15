Photos: BITCOIN BAD BOY to Open at Chain Theatre in Midtown Manhattan
Meg Gomez-Campbell directs the comedy sequel to HAPPENSTANCE at the Chain Theatre.
See first look photos of Bitcoin Bad Boy, a new comedy about a memecoin, a presidential pardon, and a guy who just wants to build a better world written by Ben Schiller and directed by Meg Gomez-Campbell, running October 15-25, 2026, as part of the Factory Series at the Chain Theatre in Midtown Manhattan. Twelve performances. Tickets are on sale now at tickets.inferno.works.
Meg Gomez-Campbell directs a cast including Chris Chene, Jack Orrico, Gloria Jung, Jonathan Curelop, Dennis Brito, Kelechi Udenkwo, Gianna Hoffman, Cianna Castro, and Annie Conolly.
Las Vegas. The Bitcoin World conference. Charlie Schwagg, a crypto coder, is out of prison. His brother wants him to launch a memecoin. The government's new Crypto Czar wants to recruit him. Over one week and 2,400 miles, Charlie has to decide what he still believes about the movement he helped create.
Inspired by real events, Bitcoin Bad Boy draws on the history of crypto, placing big themes in the context of a family drama. Schiller spent more than a decade reporting on the crypto industry, including six years as Managing Editor at CoinDesk.
Bitcoin Bad Boy is the sequel to Happenstance, the first Bitcoin play, which Schiller staged in the East Village in 2024.
"I watched this industry go from being pretty far out there to the center of American politics," said Schiller. "The play is about how a true believer deals with the new reality where crypto is supported by the White House."
Bitcoin Bad Boy was developed through workshop readings in Las Vegas in April 2026 and Miami in May 2026 before entering rehearsals in New York in August.
Schiller, originally from London, was previously on staff at Fast Company for seven years. He lives in the East Village.
Other members of the creative team include Executive Producer: Ben Schiller; Associate Producer: Brie Albright; Dramaturg: Jenna Rowell; Stage Manager & Sound Designer: Liz Hetzel; Assistant Stage Manager: Erin Mee; Scenic Designer: Eleanor Williams; Costume Designer: Seo Yun; Lighting Designer: Hope Debelius; Lighting Assistant: Alex Rice; Projection Designer: Gavin Strawnato; Props: Dief De Falco; Public Relations: Paul Siebold, Off Off PR.
Photos courtesy of the production.
Gianna Hoffman, Jack Orrico, Gloria Sangirardi Jung
Gloria Sangirardi Jung, Chris Chene
Gloria Sangirardi Jung, Chris Chene
Chris Chene, Jonathan Curelop, Jack Orrico
Jack Orrico
Kelechi Udenkwo
Kelechi Udenkwo, Chris Chene
Kelechi Udenkwo, Chris Chene, Annie Conolly
Jonathan Curelop, Jack Orrico, Gloria Sangirardi Jung
Jack Orrio, Chris Chene, Cianna Castro
Gloria Sangirardi Jung, Kelechi Undekwo, Chris Chene
Gloria Sangirardi Jung
Dennis Brito
Chris Chene, Annie Conolly
Cianna Castro, Chris Chene, Annie Conolly
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