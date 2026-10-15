Photos: BITCOIN BAD BOY to Open at Chain Theatre in Midtown Manhattan

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See first look photos of Bitcoin Bad Boy, a new comedy about a memecoin, a presidential pardon, and a guy who just wants to build a better world written by Ben Schiller and directed by Meg Gomez-Campbell, running October 15-25, 2026, as part of the Factory Series at the Chain Theatre in Midtown Manhattan. Twelve performances. Tickets are on sale now at tickets.inferno.works.

Meg Gomez-Campbell directs a cast including Chris Chene, Jack Orrico, Gloria Jung, Jonathan Curelop, Dennis Brito, Kelechi Udenkwo, Gianna Hoffman, Cianna Castro, and Annie Conolly.

Las Vegas. The Bitcoin World conference. Charlie Schwagg, a crypto coder, is out of prison. His brother wants him to launch a memecoin. The government's new Crypto Czar wants to recruit him. Over one week and 2,400 miles, Charlie has to decide what he still believes about the movement he helped create.

Inspired by real events, Bitcoin Bad Boy draws on the history of crypto, placing big themes in the context of a family drama. Schiller spent more than a decade reporting on the crypto industry, including six years as Managing Editor at CoinDesk.

Bitcoin Bad Boy is the sequel to Happenstance, the first Bitcoin play, which Schiller staged in the East Village in 2024.

"I watched this industry go from being pretty far out there to the center of American politics," said Schiller. "The play is about how a true believer deals with the new reality where crypto is supported by the White House."

Bitcoin Bad Boy was developed through workshop readings in Las Vegas in April 2026 and Miami in May 2026 before entering rehearsals in New York in August.

Schiller, originally from London, was previously on staff at Fast Company for seven years. He lives in the East Village.

Other members of the creative team include Executive Producer: Ben Schiller; Associate Producer: Brie Albright; Dramaturg: Jenna Rowell; Stage Manager & Sound Designer: Liz Hetzel; Assistant Stage Manager: Erin Mee; Scenic Designer: Eleanor Williams; Costume Designer: Seo Yun; Lighting Designer: Hope Debelius; Lighting Assistant: Alex Rice; Projection Designer: Gavin Strawnato; Props: Dief De Falco; Public Relations: Paul Siebold, Off Off PR.

Photos courtesy of the production.



Gianna Hoffman, Jack Orrico, Gloria Sangirardi Jung

Gloria Sangirardi Jung, Chris Chene

Gloria Sangirardi Jung, Chris Chene

Chris Chene, Jonathan Curelop, Jack Orrico

Jack Orrico

Kelechi Udenkwo

Kelechi Udenkwo, Chris Chene

Kelechi Udenkwo, Chris Chene, Annie Conolly

Jonathan Curelop, Jack Orrico, Gloria Sangirardi Jung

Jack Orrio, Chris Chene, Cianna Castro

Gloria Sangirardi Jung, Kelechi Undekwo, Chris Chene

Gloria Sangirardi Jung

Dennis Brito

Chris Chene, Annie Conolly

Cianna Castro, Chris Chene, Annie Conolly

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 03 Hrs 45 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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