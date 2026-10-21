MARSHLIGHT to Hold Staged Reading at The Tank

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29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series in Association with The Tank will present a staged reading of MARSHLIGHT by Marthe Rachel Gold on November 6 and 9 at The Tank, a home for emerging artists.

MARSHLIGHT explores art, love, and psychosis in post-WWII Cape Cod. Years later a secret threatens to tear apart the life of a young musician and his family in the Vietnam era.

The reading reunites playwright Gold with director Christina Roussos, who also directed Gold's WAR STORIES at The Tank. Other directing credits include BATHSHEBA'S PSALMS and RADIUM NOW.

The cast features Meghan Finn (Mile of String performance ensemble and an Artistic Director at The Tank), Jacob Harran* (Sam The Pickle Man in the original stage version of CROSSING DELANCEY), Jane Ives* (TRANSGRESSION, alum of ATL and ANPF), Miriam Kulick* (BOUND, OPEN HEARTS), Jason Liebman*(CAN I REALLY DATE A GUY WHO WEARS A YARMULKE?), Dalton Maltz (BONE WARS: THE MUSICAL), Jorge Sánchez Díaz* (TONGUE DEPRESSOR at the Public, DERECHO at La Jolla Playhouse).

Stage Management by Keeley Heagerty (Ghost Light Theatre Company) and Lighting Design by YANG YU (TARTUFFE with André De Shields at The House of Redeemer).

Marthe Rachel Gold is a playwright and a physician. Her characters wrestle with decisions of conscience and consequence, both personal and political. Other productions include LAKE ANNE at Road Theaters in Studio City, CA, and WAR STORIES at the Tank. ROUNDED BY A SLEEP, a play at the intersection of her interest in medicine, art, and euthanasia, was presented in the NEW WORKS SERIES 2025.

MARSHLIGHT was first produced at the Ventura Court in Studio City, CA, and has been revised for this staged reading using 29PWC developmental methods.

Now in its 11th season, the 29th Street Playwrights Collective develops the voices of emerging, mature playwrights through weekly writing sessions, craft discussions and presentations.

“29PWC fills a niche in the playwriting landscape by focusing on emerging artists who begin writing later in life, often after a career outside the arts,” says Melissa Bell, 29PWC founding playwright and producer of the New Works Series. “While numerous theater programs rightly encourage young artists, programmatic support for older playwrights is much less common, despite the unique and valuable perspective these playwrights offer based on their lived experience, personal history and past careers.”

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