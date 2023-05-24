TITUS ANDRONICUS Will Be Performed by Barefoot Shakespeare Company

Performances run June 1-11.

By:
Barefoot Shakespeare Company will present William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, directed by Robert Aronowitz and Emily Asbury. All performances will be held at Summit Rock in Central Park and admission is free.

The Unmaking of Man. Rome 1395. Fresh off a victory against the Goths, General Titus is thrust into the spotlight as Rome finds itself in need of a new emperor. Betrayal, villainy and chaos reign supreme as we see the unmaking of the once honorable and militant Titus. Revenge is a dish best served…with wine. Titus will be presented, free of charge, at Summit Rock, Central Park.

This summer’s cast includes both alumni and newcomers: Carl Bindman, Andrew Dunn, Emily Gallagher, Linus Gelber, Johnny Gottsegen, Patrick Harman, Addy Paul Jenkins, Kelly Blaze Klotz, Rachel Lawhead, Caeden Musser, Austin Blake Sasser, and Petrea Whittier.

All shows will take place at Summit Rock in Central Park on the following dates and times: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6 PM; Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6 PM; Saturday, June 3, 2023 at
4 PM; Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 6 PM; Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6 PM; Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4 PM; Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4 PM. Admission for all performances is free.




