TITUS ANDRONICUS Will Be Performed by Barefoot Shakespeare Company

Performances run June 1-11.
POPULAR
Barefoot Shakespeare Company will present William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, directed by Robert Aronowitz and Emily Asbury. All performances will be held at Summit Rock in Central Park and admission is free.
The Unmaking of Man. Rome 1395. Fresh off a victory against the Goths, General Titus is thrust into the spotlight as Rome finds itself in need of a new emperor. Betrayal, villainy and chaos reign supreme as we see the unmaking of the once honorable and militant Titus. Revenge is a dish best served…with wine. Titus will be presented, free of charge, at Summit Rock, Central Park.
This summer’s cast includes both alumni and newcomers: Carl Bindman, Andrew Dunn, Emily Gallagher, Linus Gelber, Johnny Gottsegen, Patrick Harman, Addy Paul Jenkins, Kelly Blaze Klotz, Rachel Lawhead, Caeden Musser, Austin Blake Sasser, and Petrea Whittier.
All shows will take place at Summit Rock in Central Park on the following dates and times: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6 PM; Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6 PM; Saturday, June 3, 2023 at
4 PM; Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 6 PM; Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6 PM; Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4 PM; Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4 PM. Admission for all performances is free.
Videos
|LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03) PHOTOS CAST
|Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)
|Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31) PHOTOS CAST
|Charley's Aunt
Trinity Theatre (5/26-6/03) CAST
|WORLD PREMIERE: Billy the Bomber
The Producer's Club (6/02-6/04) PHOTOS CAST
|ROWENA
Teatro Latea (5/30-6/03)
|geregreg
LeoELALRS (2/13-10/21)
|WWOW Radio Mystery Hour - Lux Radio Theater
Actors' Guild Hall (6/10-6/10)
|The Order of the Golden Scribe: Initiation Tea
The Cell Theatre (5/19-6/04)
|Nutrius Body Butter
Funny THeater (9/21-9/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You