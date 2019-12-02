THIS YOU: An Immersive Evening December 7th at Cosmic Fit Club LIC

What is so special about THIS.YOU an immersive evening?

The night is really meant to challenge the normative ideas of what concert dance is in today's social climate. It's a non-traditional dance performance space for a non-traditional show! It's immersive, bring a friend! The performance will be happening in the round with no formal front, both seats and standing room.

This is an evening length of work with original music by acclaimed composer and percussionist, Nate Tucker featuring vocals by Solei and cello by Anthony Leva. They are Boston-based artists and it is very exciting to have them come to New York for this one night only.

Integrated Visions, a collaborative artist team that combines fine art training and cutting edge technology to create immersive experiences, will be providing the technology to make "THIS.YOU" an immersive experience! Work by Integrated Visions has been shown globally in some of the world's major art museums. Check out their impressive site here.

In addition, Brian Allen will be showcasing his work for two weeks at Cosmic Fit Club where the performance will be held. His photographs will be showcased for the entire two weeks including the night of the performances. A portion of those proceeds will be donated to Project.KB.

Dancers: Nick Alselmo, Lilly Balch, Stephanie Terasaki, Morgan Bryant, Daan Bootsma, Iren Kamyshev, Kristina Bermudez (choreographer + director).

The rehearsal process has been collaborative. You can check out the full cast and their bios on our official website here.

Project.KB's mission is to educate communities and peers on art creation and collaboration by making and sharing original and collaborative works centered around dance theater and diversity; emphasizing fine art and music through live and digital performance projects. It's also important to acknowledge that the fundraiser helps us continue paying our collaborators a fair rate. Every donation towards Project.KB will additionally be donated to Save the Children's HEART (healing and education through the arts) project - so really you're making a double donation!

Donate here and thank you in advance. or through venmo @kristinabermudez

THIS.YOU an immersive evening, is the first self-produced evening length by Project.KB showing you exactly what that mission can turn into. Please celebrate the work of Kristina Bermudez and the entire artistic team by showing up! Kristina's work has been presented by the Martha Graham Company, Judson Church, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, Jamaica Performing Arts Center, Jennifer Muller/theworks, Actor's Hour, and more. Get your tickets here

DECEMBER 7th - Cosmic Fit Club in Long Island City.

-5 pm show (cockatil/mocktail hour 5-6 pm, show starts at 6 pm

-8 pm show (show starts at 8 pm, cocktail/mocktail 9-10 pm)

**After party at speakeasy Dutch Kills





https://vimeo.com/376896817