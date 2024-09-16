THEATRE: THE IMPROVISED PLAY to Return to Upright Citizens Brigade Theater This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking to (pumpkin) spice up your start to Fall? Fear not! New York's only improvised play continues their monthly run at the brand-new UCBNY! "THEATRE: The Improvised Play" brings the children of Meisner, Adler, Strasberg, Atlantic, and any expensive acting-conservatory, together for one-night to give the performance of a lifetime. The show returns to the now fully opened Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York. Witness the rising stars in the UCB New York scene, which previously featured the rise of comedians such as Donald Glover, Ayo Edebiri, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Bobby Moynihan and many more!

The returning cast includes Sebastian Martinez (The Last O.G, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Sydney Duncan (MTV's Wild N Out, UCB Maude/Betty), Winnie Stack (Second City Presents), Ray Cordova (Netflix's The Astronomy Club), Murphy Baker (The PIT's People Sketch Revue), Tony Harkin (Hell Yeah! Musical Improv), Jack Dominick (Peoples' Sketch Revue), and Jetta Juriansz (CBS Showcase, UCB Maude Night). Savannah Snow & Wilfredo Diaz (Good Morning, New York!) also return as their silly usher-duo. The show continues to feature improvised direction by Nicole Asava (Asian AF). Over the course of the hour, the ensemble will improvise a full two-act play!

The show will play on Tuesday, September 24th at 10:00PM EST. Doors open at 9:45PM EST. Tickets can be purchased now for $10. Day-of tickets will be $15, so be sure to purchase those tickets ahead of time! ucbcomedy.com/show/theatre-the-improvised-play/

Comments