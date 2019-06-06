THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes To The Playroom Theater In Times Square

Do dreams really come true somewhere over the rainbow? Follow us down the yellow brick road to find out!

Some of New York City's newest, brightest young performers will ease on down the road to The Playroom Theater, 151, West 46 Street, 8th floor, NYC 10036 on June 14, 15, and 16 to perform the famous play presented by Blue Pearl Theatrics Children's Theater. The play is a fusion of the original movies adapted from the 1939 Wizard of Oz movie and the 1978 "The Wiz" musical film.

The story revolves around Dorothy and her dog Toto who are caught in a tornado's path and somehow end up in the land of Oz. During her journey in Oz, she meets some memorable friends and foes in her journey to meet the Wizard of Oz who everyone says can help her return home and possibly grant her new friends their goals of receiving a brain, a heart and courage.

Come enjoy an evening at the theater and enter the whimsical, wonderful land of Oz with our dedicated young performers. Complimentary refreshments and appetizers will be provided during our opening night!

Celebrate with us during our closing night! Let us treat you to delicious dishes served by Chef Jullenne of Arcadian Pastures, as seen on the History Channel and BBC News.

Advanced tickets are $10, at the door $20.

If you have any questions or need further information, please call 646-481-2787.

Ready to purchase your tickets? Visit www.BluePearlTheatrics.net





