THE UNSUNG HERO by David Gilna Will Be Staged at The New York Irish Center

The Unsung Hero by award-winning Irish playwright David Gilna will be staged at The New York Irish Center this Friday 24th September starring Micheal Mellamphy after wowing audiences from the success of their virtual debut in New York for this years St Patrick's Day Festivities.

Fresh from the recent success of directing Irish playwright David Gilna's "My Bedsit Window," which was presented outdoors in a unique staging along James Cagney Way (East 91st Street between 2nd & 3rd Avenues) last Sunday featuring a cast that includes Alan Kelly, Sarah Ryan & Omari Soulfinger, with incidental music by Sean O'Neil.

Mellamphy took over the reins of Origin Theatre Company from George C. Heslin who founded the company in New York in 2002. Heslin became the new Executive Director of the New York Irish Center in October 2020. For more info visit www.origintheatre.org.

An actor, producer and former Upper East Side business owner, Mellamphy co-curated (with the actor Sarah Street) an all-virtual 13th annual Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival in January, which, despite the handicaps of the pandemic, reached a significantly expanded international audience.

"We will continue to locally produce the American premieres of new voices from Europe, who otherwise would not be seen in New York. Every stage of the process, from development to production, is important."

The Unsung Hero was commissioned by Dublin City Council for the 2016 Easter Rising Centenary Commemorations to critical acclaim having its world premiere at The Theatre Upstairs with the support of the late Karl Shiels. The play went on to launch further commemorations at Fingal County Council & Kerry County Council . The Unsung Hero was awarded best play by the Mayor of Fingal Darragh Butler and Chief Executive of Fingal Council Paul Reid. David was struck by lightning as a young student in South Boston which inspired his career as a playwright. "I'm honoured to have my work as a playwright staged in New York following in the footsteps of my heroes Behan & Wilde".

The play is an unforgotten love story from Easter week 1916 between Michael O'Rahilly (The O'Rahilly) The Co-Founder of The Irish Volunteers and his wife Nancy O'Rahilly Vice-president of the Cumann na mBan.

Information and tickets are available https://www.newyorkirishcenter.org