THE TEMPEST to Open at Bronx Shakespeare Festival's Lehman College Amphitheatre

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Bronx Shakespeare Festival has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's classic play The Tempest. The production will play a two-week limited engagement at their home in the Amphitheatre at Lehman College.

Performances begin Thursday, September 10th and continue through Saturday, September 19th. All performances are at 7pm.

The Tempest is a story of forgiveness, love, and finding your way home. After a violent storm, travelers wash ashore on a mysterious island where nothing is quite as it seems. As past betrayals resurface, redemption and forgiveness collide in the magic of Shakespeare's enthralling final masterpiece.

“The Tempest is a meditation on power, freedom and the complexities of reconciliation,” says Artistic Director Alyssa Van Gorder, “and the characters exceed the roles of villains and heroes. Shakespeare's final solo play is a moving fairy tale, a wondrous magic show, and a farewell to the stage that still defines our humanity.”

The production features a fabulous cast of actors including Alexa Downing, Aaron Dumfeh, Simran Pal Kaur, AJ Moeller, Janet Norquist-González, Ana Prí, Rachael Richardson, Bethany Rondón, Jahdiel Rodriguez, Michael Selkirk and Ben Spierman, with Chanel Huston playing the role of Prospero. The production also features a dance ensemble which includes Amanda Almeida, Shydae Hampton, Alaynia La Porte, Gilary Lizardi, Giovanni Ortiz, Nissii Richards, Macarthur Varga and Ginaury Vásquez.

Alyssa Van Gorder will Direct the production, with Assistant Direction and Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and Sound Design by Luke Santy. Julie Peteani will be the Production Stage Manager and Krismarie Loague will be the Assistant Stage Manager. The Bronx Shakespeare Festival is produced by Lehman Stages.

Tickets are FREE and available to reserve online at www.lehmanstages.org. The Bronx Shakespeare Festival (BronxShakes) was created in 2023 to present outdoor productions of Shakespeare's work to our community, as well as work from across the classical canon. The company is comprised of Lehman alumni, as well as local professionals, and performances take place at our beautiful Amphitheatre on the Lehman College campus.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming