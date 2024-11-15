THE SNOW QUEEN to be Presented at Theater 86's Pushkin Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater 86 will present its winter spectacle to Pushkin Hall, The Snow Queen, a magical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's beloved tale, reimagined by the ingenious Soviet playwright Evgeny Schwartz. This enchanting production promises to whisk audiences of all ages-from the sprightly five-year-olds to the wise and witty 500-year-olds-on a magical journey through snow, laughter, and lots of mischief!

When young Gerda's best friend, Kay, falls victim to the icy grip of the Snow Queen, she embarks on a daring quest to rescue him from her frosty clutches. Along the way, Gerda encounters a host of quirky and lovable characters, inculding a wisecracking talking reindeer, a mischievous band of robbers, scatterbrained birds, and a charmingly evil counselor. With laughter, song, and holiday cheer, Gerda learns that love and courage will melt even the coldest of hearts.

Critically-acclaimed director Aleksey Burago helms this production, following the heels of a sold-out run of The Master and Margarita. Join us as our talented cast, including the vivacious Reanna Armellino, the charmingly dapper Andrey Kouznetsov, the delightful Ariel Polanco, the divinely enchanting Elena Mindlina, the ever-so-hilarious Tom Schubert, the masterful Mark K Simmons, and the captivating Di Zhu, bring this icy adventure to life!

Evgeny Schwartz was a Soviet writer and playwright whose cult works include twenty-five plays and screenplays for three films. He was primarily a children's writer whose work, finely balancing drama and humor, often appealed to both young and adult audiences; his legacy includes brilliant stage and screen adaptations of Cinderella, Don Quixote, and The Snow Queen.

Performance Dates: December 28, 29; January 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12. All performances at 1 PM, except January 3 and 10 at 7 PM.

