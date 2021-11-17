THE ORIGINAL ROCKABILLY CHRISTMAS Comes to Swing 46-Jazz & Supper Club This Holiday Season

The Girl Behind The Curtain Productions and Shea Arender are proud to announce the opening of "The Original Rockabilly Christmas" coming to New York City this holiday season boasting a decadent 3-Course Dinner Ticket and hosted by one of NYC's staple jazz joints for over 20 years and counting; Swing 46-Jazz & Supper Club located on Restaurant Row in the heart of midtown Manhattan.

Shea Arender is an American Symphony Producer, Vocalist, Arranger and Songwriter, Entrepreneur, Broadway Producer, and is the CEO/owner of the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra. Since July 2013, he has been executive producing Harold Arlen's Broadway Estate musical "The Wonderful Wizard of Song" Musical, first taking the show to New York City for a two-year Off-Broadway run and a one-year Broadway touring production. The Harold Arlen 550 song catalog is one of the largest music catalogs in American Music History, and Shea is most proud of this work keeping one of the greatest songbooks alive and in Broadway theaters around the world and throughout the US.

When Shea is not performing on stage and producing around the world, he partakes in his love for the Rockabilly era by recording the classics of the Sun Studios era and collecting vintage items like the mint condition, original 1957 Pink Cadillac previously owned by the King himself, Elvis Presley.

On NOV 26th, you can join Shea with his 10-Piece Big Band in NYC as he brings you all of the holiday classics from the Rockabilly and Swing era for a rockin' Dinner Show on Restaurant Row!

PREVIEWS: Nov 26th & 27th, 2021 - Reserve Press Seats with Gail Parenteau including Dinner

SHOW DATES: Select Your Date Dec 3rd-30th |Thur, Fri, Sat Dinner (6-8 pm) & Sun Brunch(1-3 pm)

VENUE: Swing 46- Jazz & Supper Club | 349 W 46th St, Between 8th and 9th Ave

TICKETS: $110 VIP Dinner, Show, Champagne| $90 Dinner & Show | $55 Show Tix (Incl Gratuity)