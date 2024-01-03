THE MIRACLE Comes to Theater for the New City in February

Performances run February 1st to 18th 2024. 

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Photo 1 Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre Photo 2 BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre
New Comedy Play COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Have Free Reading at 312 W. 36th Street The Photo 3 New Comedy Play COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Have Free Reading at 312 W. 36th Street Theatre, 4th Floor
Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February Photo 4 Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February

THE MIRACLE Comes to Theater for the New City in February

 Theater for the New City presents the ultimate Off Off Broadway immersive experience, THE MIRACLE by Alberto Ferreras. The event will serve as a benefit for TNC’s Arts in Education Program.

Performances run February 1st to 18th 2024. 

Picture this: Caracas 1971. A group of toddlers rehearse Jingle Bells for the holiday show, when a black-clad nun approaches one of the kids, and whispers in his ear: “Honey, don’t sing, just move your lips, but DON’T SING.” That kid was Alberto Ferreras, that nun is probably burning in hell, and that anecdote is the starting point of The Miracle—a part memoir, part musical, part improv (with a splash of celebrity gossip), Off Off Broadway immersive experience—that will run from February 1st to the 18th, to benefit Theater for the New City and it’s Arts in Education Program.

“When you are told at a young age that you can’t sing, you don’t question it. You shut up for the rest of your life, no matter how unqualified was the idiot who told you that. I waited 30 years to get permission to sing, and that’s what The Miracle is all about,” says Ferreras, creator of this show about the transformative power of music.

Alberto Ferreras is known for art projects that give a voice to the voiceless (“Habla” for HBO, “Somos” for the National Museum of the American Latino, and the award-winning comedy “Hamlet in Harlem” for TNC). In this interactive show he is joined by Music Director Rachel Kaufman, a seasoned multi instrumentalist who’s played in over 300 musicals and cabaret shows world-wide, and in every piano bar (past and present) in NYC.

“The Miracle explores immersion from a different angle: it’s not about having a couple of video projections on the wall. The Miracle can not be replicated by a film, or a TV show”—explains producer Myrna E. Duarte (“Mussolini Behind the Counter”, “Hamlet in Harlem”). “You have to be physically present for The Miracle, and you will have to make choices, and you will have to live with those choices. It’s the kind of transformative show that you’d only find at Theater for The New City. That’s why we want to make it a benefit for this institution that has given a voice to so many artists.”

For the last 53 years Theater for the New City has hosted playwrights and actors such as Suzan-Lori ParksSam ShepardLanford WilsonCharles BuschVin Diesel, Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, and the late Academy Award winner Philip Seymour Hoffman—but most important—, it has offered stages and resources to thousands of emerging playwrights, directors, actors, and small theater companies. Executive Director Crystal Field has staged thousands of plays in New York City, and that’s a miracle in itself.

“The Miracle” is created and performed by Alberto Ferreras, produced by Myrna E Duarte, music directed by Rachel Kaufman, set design by Jason Sturm, lights by Alex Bartenieff and Franklyn Rodriguez, and it will feature performances by a bunch of unsuspecting guests.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Tada! Youth Theater Performs B.O.T.C.H. This Month Photo
Tada! Youth Theater Performs B.O.T.C.H. This Month

Tada! Youth Theater will perform the original musical B.O.T.C.H. this month. Performances will run January 27, 2024 through February 18, 2024.

2
Frog & Peach Theatre Company Performs KING LEAR This Month Photo
Frog & Peach Theatre Company Performs KING LEAR This Month

Frog & Peach Theatre Company has announced their upcoming production of William Shakespeare's King Lear. Known for their thrilling and accessible adaptations of Shakespeare's plays, Frog & Peach Theatre Company will captivate audiences once again with their rendition of this startlingly relevant tragedy.

3
Classical Theatre of Harlem Dedicates 2024 Season to Andre Braugher Photo
Classical Theatre of Harlem Dedicates 2024 Season to Andre Braugher

On Monday, December 18th, 2023 The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH), hosted a night of holiday entertainment hosted by actor Ethan Hawke. The theatre's annual show was dedicated to longtime trustee Andre Braugher who sadly recently passed away. CTH will be dedicating their entire 2024 season to the actor.

4
TALE: NYCs FINEST STORYTELLING is Coming to Red Room Above KGB Bar Photo
TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is Coming to Red Room Above KGB Bar

TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling - Red Room above KGB Bar. Join us for an evening of captivating storytelling featuring talented performers.

More Hot Stories For You

TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is Coming to Red Room Above KGB BarTALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is Coming to Red Room Above KGB Bar
Site-Specific Production DEAD BRAINS: A PSYCHOSEXUAL THRILLER Opens This MonthSite-Specific Production DEAD BRAINS: A PSYCHOSEXUAL THRILLER Opens This Month
BEFORE THE DRUGS KICK IN Extends New York Run With 12 Performances at The Court Square TheaterBEFORE THE DRUGS KICK IN Extends New York Run With 12 Performances at The Court Square Theater
ANDTheatre's GPS Opens Off-Off-Broadway This MonthANDTheatre's GPS Opens Off-Off-Broadway This Month

Videos

Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer Video
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2 in Off-Off-Broadway Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2
Trinity Lower Eastside Lutheran Parish (1/19-1/28)Tracker
Medea the Musical in Off-Off-Broadway Medea the Musical
Green Room 42 (1/13-1/15)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18)Tracker PHOTOS
FIREFLIES in Off-Off-Broadway FIREFLIES
Live Arts (3/29-4/20)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Alexandre Estrela: Flat Bells in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Alexandre Estrela: Flat Bells
The Museum of Modern Art (11/04-1/07)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Emerging Ecologies: Architecture and The Rise of Environmentalism in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Emerging Ecologies: Architecture and The Rise of Environmentalism
The Museum of Modern Art (9/17-1/20)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Ed Ruscha/ Now Then in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Ed Ruscha/ Now Then
The Museum of Modern Art (9/10-1/13)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Life Cycles: The Materials of Contemporary Design in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Life Cycles: The Materials of Contemporary Design
The Museum of Modern Art (9/02-7/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You