THE LATEST DRAFT Podcast is Accepting Submissions Of Musicals and Songs For Season 2

Season 2 will premiere in Feb. 2021.

The Latest Draft Podcast is taking submissions of short-form musicals and stand-alone songs for its second season. Following the success of Season 1, The Latest Draft team is eager to feature eight new 10-20 minute musicals and several cabaret songs. Season 2 will premiere in Feb. 2021.

The podcast, produced by Elspeth Collard, Samantha Rosenblatt, and Noah Mutterperl, is a platform for new musical theatre writers to share their work and find inspiration. Most episodes present a short podcast musical followed by an in-depth interview with its authors, who share insights into the creative process. The producers look forward to continuing to build this online community.

Like Season 1, Season 2 will primarily feature short-form musicals, interspersed with special "cabaret episodes" that highlight the work of numerous artists.

Submissions for Season 2 close Oct. 30.

Do you have a musical or a song you want to be featured on the show? Then fill out our submission form: http://bit.ly/Season2SignUp. Please provide a copy of the script, the score, and any audio samples.

For further guidance on what exactly what we're looking for, see our FAQ document: http://bit.ly/season2FAQ

Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram @TheLatestDraft for updates, writing tips, and more!

The Latest Draft is a podcast celebrating new works from the next generation of great musical theatre authors. Weekly episodes will feature podcast musicals by book writers, lyricists, and composers from around the world. The brainchild of theatre writers Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt, the podcast aims to promote young theatre-makers and to inspire artists to keep creating during these trying times.

