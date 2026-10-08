THE INVISIBLES Will Premiere at Theater for the New City
The world premiere features Liz Bove, Amy Jo Ray, Vaishnavi Murari and Rosie Allenson in Amy Herzberg's production.
Theater for the New City, under Executive Artistic Director Crystal Field, presents the world premiere of THE INVISIBLES, a new play by emerging playwright Pat GoodSon, directed by Amy Herzberg, running October 8–25, 2026 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue.
A timely story with a Halloween twist, The Invisibles brings together three generations—Gen Z, Millennials and Baby Boomers—to confront subjects families often avoid: aging, money, privilege and financial responsibility.
At the center is a grandmother recuperating from a hip injury and ready to resume her comfortable life; a driven daughter accustomed to having Mom and Dad serve as her financial safety net; and a granddaughter focused on staying young, social media and finding someone to finance her senior trip to Hawaii.
But what happens when someone suddenly deletes the revenue? When greed enters the picture, 'it's all about me' must somehow become 'it's about us.' GoodSon takes those very real family conflicts and sends them colliding with the supernatural for a distinctly TNC Halloween conclusion.
The cast features Liz Bove, Amy Jo Ray, Vaishnavi Murari and Rosie Allenson. The production is directed by Amy Herzberg, with lighting design by Alexander Bartenieff, set design by Lytza Colón and stage management by Mathew Seepersad.
Event Details
October 8–25, 2026
Thursday–Saturday at 8 PM | Sunday at 3 PM
Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, NYC
Tickets: $20 | $15 students/seniors
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