THE INVISIBLES Will Premiere at Theater for the New City

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Theater for the New City, under Executive Artistic Director Crystal Field, presents the world premiere of THE INVISIBLES, a new play by emerging playwright Pat GoodSon, directed by Amy Herzberg, running October 8–25, 2026 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue.

A timely story with a Halloween twist, The Invisibles brings together three generations—Gen Z, Millennials and Baby Boomers—to confront subjects families often avoid: aging, money, privilege and financial responsibility.

At the center is a grandmother recuperating from a hip injury and ready to resume her comfortable life; a driven daughter accustomed to having Mom and Dad serve as her financial safety net; and a granddaughter focused on staying young, social media and finding someone to finance her senior trip to Hawaii.

But what happens when someone suddenly deletes the revenue? When greed enters the picture, 'it's all about me' must somehow become 'it's about us.' GoodSon takes those very real family conflicts and sends them colliding with the supernatural for a distinctly TNC Halloween conclusion.

The cast features Liz Bove, Amy Jo Ray, Vaishnavi Murari and Rosie Allenson. The production is directed by Amy Herzberg, with lighting design by Alexander Bartenieff, set design by Lytza Colón and stage management by Mathew Seepersad.

Event Details

October 8–25, 2026

Thursday–Saturday at 8 PM | Sunday at 3 PM

Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, NYC

Tickets: $20 | $15 students/seniors

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 05 Hrs 46 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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