CITY OF LADIES to Make World Premiere at Dream Up Festival

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City of Ladies, a new play by Lorraine Liscio, directed by Myriam Cyr, will make its world premiere September 5-13, 2026 as part of the Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City.

Inspired by the life and work of Christine de Pizan, one of Europe's earliest professional women writers, City of Ladies explores a world in which literature, politics and the struggle over women's voices collide.

In the early 15th century, Christine publicly challenged the misogynistic representation of women in The Romance of the Rose, one of the most influential literary works of its era. She later responded with The Book of the City of Ladies, imagining a symbolic city built from the stories and accomplishments of women.

City of Ladies places Christine within the political upheaval of medieval France, as rival dukes struggle for power and the country moves toward war. The play also brings attention to Anastasia, Christine's female illuminator and collaborator, whose creative contribution is only faintly preserved in the historical record.

Playwright Lorraine Liscio is a former Director of Women's Studies at Boston College and the author of Paris and Her Remarkable Women. Director Myriam Cyr's stage and screen career includes work with Julie Taymor, Steven Berkoff and Al Pacino. Cyr is also the author of Letters of a Portuguese Nun, which was named a Guardian Book of the Month and translated into eight languages.

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