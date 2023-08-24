THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS Comes To The Tank This September

The immersive 90-minute play that tells the very true story of brilliant trailblazer and queer Jewish immigrant icon, Eve Adams.
The Great Lesbian Love of Eve Adams is an immersive 90-minute play that tells the very true story of brilliant trailblazer and queer Jewish immigrant icon, Eve Adams.
Eve fought for queer female space and representation, opening Eve's Tearoom, a lesbian speakeasy on MacDougal Street, and publishing Lesbian Love, a collection of stories based on interviews with the downtown lesbian community - which is now considered one of the first depictions of lesbian life in America. Despite facing rampant discrimination for her sexuality, gender presentation, religion, and political beliefs, Eve continued to be a voice for her community.
We are living at a time when the arts, arts labor, LGBTQ+ communities, and Jewish stories are continually under attack, so we are thrilled to put this independent project up on a stage.
The Great Lesbian Love of Eve Adams was slated for a limited run last summer as part of the On Women Festival at Irondale. Due to Covid, this run was stripped down to a one-night-only sold-out performance. Now, a year later, Eve makes her triumphant return at The Tank, and we hope you'll come raise a glass in her Tearoom. L'Chaim!
Show Dates:
9/14, 9/15, 9/17 at 7:00 pm, 9/22 at 9:30 pm, 9/23 at 3:00 pm, 9/24 at 7:00 pm.
Tickets:
Click Here
Creatives:
Paige Esterly - Playwright, Producer
Jenny Lester - Co-Director, Producer
Brittany Martel - Co-Director, Producer
Emily Bubeck - Stage Manager
Kathryn Cunningham as Dialect Coach
Eve - Lily Lester*
Margaret - Morgan Meadows
Viola - Princess Victome*
Danny - Jake Wallack
*this actor is appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. This is an Equity Approved Showcase.
Recommended For You