THE GOOD NEWS SUITE Will Come to 92NY Harkness Dance Center

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The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Johnnie Cruise Mercer: The Good News Suite as part of Home: Departure and Return, the Harkness 2026/27 Mainstage Season. Performances are on October 16 and 17 at 7 pm in Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnold Center.

With The Good News Suite, Johnnie Cruise Mercer draws on his upbringing in the Black Baptist church to create a work rooted in memory, ritual, and shared experience. Inspired by Bible scriptures passed down through childhood, these choreographies are crafted to guide communities through grief, and toward the possibility of release.

No two performances of The Good News Suite are the same; the work shifts in response to each space and the people who gather there, taking shape as both performance and communal experience. As part of the suite being performed at 92NY is the premiere of The Unforced Rhythms of Grace, a captivating new ensemble work for Black movement and vocal artists, grounded in contemporary gospel music and built from deeply embodied testimony, rhythm, and collective energy. Each night features guest artists from across New York's Black dance community, as well as singers, actors and musicians. The program also includes a new version of Mercer's ever-evolving solo work, Mercies of a Butterfly.

The Harkness Mainstage Series' Home season explores how dance maps the shifting terrain of home, identity, belonging, and the borders — visible and invisible — that shape us.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 18 Hrs 30 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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