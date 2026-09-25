THE GOOD NEWS SUITE Will Come to 92NY Harkness Dance Center
The choreography features a new ensemble work grounded in contemporary gospel music and Mercer's ever-evolving solo piece MERCIES OF A BUTTERFLY.
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Johnnie Cruise Mercer: The Good News Suite as part of Home: Departure and Return, the Harkness 2026/27 Mainstage Season. Performances are on October 16 and 17 at 7 pm in Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnold Center.
With The Good News Suite, Johnnie Cruise Mercer draws on his upbringing in the Black Baptist church to create a work rooted in memory, ritual, and shared experience. Inspired by Bible scriptures passed down through childhood, these choreographies are crafted to guide communities through grief, and toward the possibility of release.
No two performances of The Good News Suite are the same; the work shifts in response to each space and the people who gather there, taking shape as both performance and communal experience. As part of the suite being performed at 92NY is the premiere of The Unforced Rhythms of Grace, a captivating new ensemble work for Black movement and vocal artists, grounded in contemporary gospel music and built from deeply embodied testimony, rhythm, and collective energy. Each night features guest artists from across New York's Black dance community, as well as singers, actors and musicians. The program also includes a new version of Mercer's ever-evolving solo work, Mercies of a Butterfly.
The Harkness Mainstage Series' Home season explores how dance maps the shifting terrain of home, identity, belonging, and the borders — visible and invisible — that shape us.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Jim Henson's Harmonious Hoopla!
Museum of the Moving Image (9/24-9/25) PHOTOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) VIDEOS
|
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|
Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
|
From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
|
PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS
|
Sophocles' Electra
Symphony Space (10/11-10/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Sparks!
Reverie Room (10/21-10/21)