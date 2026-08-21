RED RIDING HOOD, SEUSSICAL, ANNIE, and More Set For 92NY's Theater for Young Audiences Season

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The 92nd Street Y's Theater for Young Audiences program will kick off its new season in September 2026. The new season will includes the original Red Riding Hood, back by popular demand, as well as an all-new production, Violet's Magic Glasses, about a youngster who thinks “magic glasses” will solve her issues with learning differently, plus revivals of the adored licensed musicals Seussical - Theatre Young Audiences, and Annie.

RED RIDING HOOD

Saturdays 9/26, 10/3, 10/10, 10/24 - 10:30 am

Sundays 9/27, 10/4, 10/11, 10/18, 10/25 - 10:30 am

Come join us as our high-spirited and fearless Little Red as she ventures into the country to deliver her grandmother a very special and delicious cake. With an original score and songs, dancers magically bring this timely tale to life. This 45-minute show will warm your heart and tickle your funny bone and is for children of all ages.

SEUSSICAL – THEATRE YOUNG AUDIENCES

Saturday 10/24 - 2:00 pm

Saturday 10/31 - 10:30 am & 2:00 pm

Sundays, 10/18, 10/25, 11/1, 11/8, 11/14 - 2:00 pm

Music by Stephen Flaherty; Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle

Based on the works Of Dr. Seuss

Seussical – Theatre Young Audiences is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. Seussical – Theatre Young Audiences is recommended for ages 6 and older, with a run time of 75 minutes, no intermission. Seussical – Theatre Young Audiences is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

VIOLET'S MAGIC GLASSES

Sundays, 11/1, 11/8, 11/15, 11/22 - 10:30 am

Saturday 11/14 - 10:30 am

Violet is excited to begin second grade--but while her classmates seem to race ahead, letters and words never look quite right to her. When she discovers a pair of glasses she believes are magic, she is certain they will solve all her problems. But Violet soon learns that the real magic isn't in the glasses: it comes from believing in herself, asking for help, and discovering the strategies that work for her unique brain. Filled with lively songs, colorful characters, and plenty of humor, Violet's Magic Glasses is a joyful new musical about learning differences, friendship, perseverance, and finding your own way to shine. Running Time: Approximately 50 minutes; recommended for ages 5–10.

ANNIE

Sundays 11/29, 12/6, 12/13, 12/20 - 10:30am & 3:00 pm

Saturdays 12/12, 12/19 - 10:30 am & 3:00 pm

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Original Broadway Production Directed by Martin Charnin, Based on “Little Orphan Annie” ©

By Permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Based on the popular comic strip, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon, featuring some of the greatest musical theater hits ever written, including "Tomorrow." This full-length musical runs 2 hours, 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Recommended for children ages 6 and up.

Coming in 2027 (on Sale Later This Fall)

Rapunzel - Feb 13-Mar 7

The Spongebob Musical - Feb 27-Mar 21

Messy Millie - Mar 13-Mar 20

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Apr 11-May 16

Have a little one who loves to sing and dance? This introduction to the magical world of musical theater is the perfect class for them! Each week students embark on an exciting adventure, bringing favorite story of Frozen to life while learning basic techniques in singing, dancing, and acting. Along the way, your child will grow their imagination, build confidence, and more through creative play and the self-expression theater nurtures! At the end of the semester, our Broadway Kids will have the chance to perform for family and friends on the weekend of January 22-24.

Broadway Kids: Disney's Frozen (Ages 4-6)

Mondays, Sep 14-Jan 24, 3:45-4:30 pm or

Fridays, Sep 18-Jan 24, 3:45-4:30 pm

Broadway Kids: The Little Mermaid (Ages 2.5-4)

Tuesdays, Sep 15-Jan 19, 3-3:45 pm or

Thursdays, Sep 17-Jan 21, 3-3:45 pm

Broadway Kids: The Little Mermaid (Ages 4-6)

Tuesdays, Sep 15-Jan 24, 3:45-4:30 pm

Broadway Kids: Wicked (Ages 4-6)

Thursdays, Sep 17-Jan 24, 3:45-4:30 pm

New this fall! In this weekly high-energy Dance Lab, kids dance to favorite songs from favorite musicals, including KPop Demon Hunters, Hairspray, and more. Whether they love KPop dance, tap, jazz, theater dance, or more, we've got a Lab for them. Designed for students ages 8-18 with a basic foundation in dance, participants will develop their Musical Theater dance technique and performance skills through coaching and collaboration, learning new choreography in the style of their selected show, all in a supportive environment. The class culminates in a performance of one of the dance numbers from their musical in a showcase for family and friends. Join us for the first time or make this an add-on to your child or teen's existing 92NY class schedule! There will be an end of semester showcase the weekend of January 22-24.

Musical Theater Dance Lab: Hairspray (ages 8-18)

Thursdays, Sep 17-Jan 24, 5:00-6:00 pm

Musical Theater Dance Lab: KPop Demon Hunters (Ages 6-12)

Tuesdays, Sep 15-Jan 24, 5:00-6:00 pm

Musical Theater Dance Lab: Newsies (Ages 8-18)

Mondays, Sep 14-Jan 24, 5:00-6:00 pm

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