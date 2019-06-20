THE FORGOTTEN LAND Announces NYC Premier

The Water's Fine Productions is thrilled to announce the NYC premiere of "The Forgotten Land", an original play following one family's journey to hold onto their legacy. The play is set to perform July 11-14 at Shetler Studios in NYC. This "family dramedy" comes on the heels of "It's Pinocchio!", the emerging production company's last full-scale production which played five sold out performances and raised over $1,500 for Bikers Against Child Abuse.

Nestled in the Adirondack Mountains, The Forgotten Land is a "kiddie park" that has offered families an escape from the real world for more than 50 years. When The Egger family is propositioned with selling their beloved park to a thrill park developer, they must decide whether they can put a price tag on their legacy. Playwright Dan Smith based the play on the Adirondack staple, The Magic Forest, which is undergoing its first season under new management. Smith continues to enjoy family time in the Lake George area at Canoe Island Lodge, another family owned destination that puts family first.

Smith is joined by John and Matthew Drinkwater who have curated a selection of rustic hits to be performed throughout the show. The Drinkwater brothers have performed at such notable NYC venues as 54 Below, The Green Room and Don't Tell Mamma. They are a celebrated performing duo who have performed alongside such legends as Jim Dale, Liliane Motevecchi and Robert Cuccioli. Along with performing live music throughout the evening, the brothers will be splitting the bill as the two leading men.

Rounding out the company are Liam Abate, Emily Barkovic, Jason Biss, Robert Fischetti and Colleen Kelly. Abate, Fischetti and Kelly return from last summer's "It's Pinocchio!" alongside Krissy Rose Burke as the production stage manager. North American Film Award winner and director of "I Am Woman" and "Let's Not Pretend", Riley Bartolomeo returns as co-producer.

The play performs at Theatre 54, Shetler Studios on 244 W 54 St. from July 11-14 2019. Tickets may be purchased by calling the The Water's Fine Productions box office at 631-339-4548 or online at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4268892?fbclid=IwAR0I_le4HK0GtWblpNNiN4nAinsx5RisIoYpXQVTmxmx69KD1jZiSBxTMhM





