THE CROSSWORD SHOW WITH ZACH SHERWIN Will Embark on East Coast Tour

Zach Sherwin, a Los Angeles-based comedian and writer known for his work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Epic Rap Battles of History, is bringing The Crossword Show back to the East Coast, with stops in familiar cities like Boston and New York as well as first-time markets around New England and in Arlington, VA. Fresh off a batch of packed shows in Austin, TX at the Moontower JFL Comedy Festival, The Crossword Show is excited to return to East Coast stages for the first time since a sold-out run in March 2020 with a brand-new puzzle, amazing guest solvers, and the usual mind-bending array of comedy, music, wordplay, and trivia.

The Crossword Show is a live comedy performance hosted by Zach Sherwin in which a panel of celebrity guests solves an actual crossword puzzle onstage in front of an audience, with everything displayed on a big screen so the crowd can follow along. The Crossword Show is co-produced by Zach Sherwin and Blonde Medicine, a Bay Area based record label and production company run by Dominic Del Bene and Jessica Mozes.

Past guest solvers include: Mayim Bialik, Jon Lovett, Aparna Nancherla, Lisa Loeb, Pete Holmes, Janelle James, Lauren Lapkus, Josh Gondelman, Joyelle Nicole Johnson and many more!

Zach collaborates with a different New York Times-published crossword maker to create each puzzle, and then escorts a panel of guest comedians (or musicians, actors, academics, radio personalities, and even local politicians) through the process of solving it.The clues work like the ones in a regular crossword puzzle, but they're also rhyming rap lyrics: there's an Across Clues rap and a Down Clues rap over the course of each show. As the solvers progress through the puzzle, Zach performs material - comedy, music, trivia quizzes, deep dives, etc. - unlocked by the various answer words. All of these words and themes begin to connect in increasingly mind-blowing ways, and the grand finale is one last musical number that incorporates all of the answer words from the solved puzzle and ties everything together. And, of course, there's lots of riffing and banter with the panelists. No crossword expertise is required to be dazzled by this unique and joyful experience!

Guest solvers will be announced soon.

Tour Dates

JULY 14 - 3S Artspace | Portsmouth, NH | TICKETS

JULY 15 - Frontier Theater | Brunswick, ME | TICKETS

JULY 16 - WBUR CitySpace | Boston, MA | TICKETS

JULY 18 - Shea Theater | Turners Falls, MA | TICKETS

JULY 19 - Caveat | New York, NY | TICKETS

JULY 20 - Caveat | New York, NY | TICKETS

JULY 21 - Arlington Drafthouse | Arlington, VA | TICKETS