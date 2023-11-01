THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold as Industry Reading This Month

The performance is on November 6.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold as Industry Reading This Month

 

THE CHOSEN ONE, a queer coming-of-age musical by Eli Cohen, is holding a private industry reading directed by Mack Brown (Pictures From Home, I Can Get It For You Wholesale) on Monday, November 6. THE CHOSEN ONE is produced by Abby Doermann and JW Theatrical, the Tony-nominated production company of Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, with support from NoMAA and the Shubert Artistic Circle. 

THE CHOSEN ONE features book, music, and lyrics by Eli Cohen, an original story by Eli Cohen and Mo Yeh, arrangements & music supervision by Mo Yeh, music direction by Noah Landis, and is stage managed by Jamie Salinger.

Cast features Gwynne Wood (1776, Oklahoma! U.S. Tour, SUFFS Workshop), Mitchell Sink (Matilda, "All Too Well" The Short Film dir. by Taylor Swift, "The Crowded Room"), Ashlyn Maddox (Parade, Ride the Cyclone), Ellis Gage (The Gospel According to Heather, White Rose, The Runaways), Lauryn Hobbs (Life After, Papermill Playhouse's Rent), August Miller, Garnet Williams, Grant Evan, and Thomas Moro Sanders.

With a hummable pop-rock score that pays homage to classic musical theatre, THE CHOSEN ONE follows a trio of queer high schoolers who have created a spellbinding fantasy world to conjure what they're missing in their own lives. This hilarious, heart-warming, and heart-wrenching coming of age story reminds us that the people we love are the most magical things in the world.

For more information or to request an invitation, visit the website Click Here 

The NoMAA Small Grants for Individual Artists program is made possible with the support of NewYork-Presbyterian and the Hispanic Federation.

 




