THE CHAOS THEORY OF NOW Comes to Theater For The New City

Theater for the New City, Crystal Field, Executive Director, presents The Chaos Theory of Now, a world premiere solo play using chaos theory to explain today's America and what's next, written and performed by comedian and science maven Jennifer Joy Pawlitschek. Ashley Wren Collins directs. Seven performances will be staged at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue in New York City, from September 8-15, 2019.

In this intelligent and entertaining solo performance, lesbian comedian and science maven Jennifer Joy Pawlitschek uses science's chaos theory to illuminate our uncertain times. Inspired in part by her own far-right Republican farm family, Jennifer portrays a diversity of wild characters, including a Trump-voting farm wife, a lesbian liberal rural politician, an Evangelical homeschooling mom, and a teen punk Antifa activist. She reveals how America got to this point - and what's next in our unsettled country. At the edge of chaos lies either total ruin or creative new beginnings. Which side will we end up on? Who will we become?

Jennifer Joy has performed her science-inspired repertoire at off-Broadway theaters, NASA conferences, and universities across the US. The Chaos Theory of Now was workshopped at Dixon Place.

Jennifer Joy Pawlitschek (playwright/performer) combines science into her art, garnering her an invitation to perform at a NASA conference on astrobiology. Her solo show The Physics of Love has toured all over the country. Jennifer's work has been featured at Highways (Santa Monica); Dixon Place, Emerging Artists' Theatre, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Wow Café and Theatre, and Fresh Fruit Festival (New York City); Jon Sims Center, The Marsh and Josie's Cabaret (SF) and at college and conferences across the US.

Ashley Wren Collins (director) is a New York City-based director, producer, choreographer, actor and writer. Recent directing credits: Flak House, I'm Mindful...of My Anxiety, Gay Boy, The Bedbug. Collins directs the new works and thesis projects of MFA and BFA in Dramatic Writing candidates at NYU and is the author of several books. Recent acting credits: Shades at Cherry Lane Theatre, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and Mother Eve's Secret Garden of Sensual Sisterhood, for which she won "Outstanding Leading Actress" and was nominated for "Outstanding Choreography."

The Chaos Theory of Now is presented by Theatre for the New City as part of the Dream Up Festival 2019. Scenic Designer: Miriam Eusebio; Sound Designer: Lydia Love; Public Relations: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Tickets are: $18, plus fees. For more information, visit Theater for the New City or call 800-838-3006. Tickets are $15 for groups of 10 or more.

The runtime is 95 minutes with no intermission.

Seven performances will be staged from September 8-15, 2019 on the following schedule: Sunday, Sept. 8th at 2pm; Monday, September 9th at 6:30pm; Wednesday, September 11th at 9pm; Thursday, September 12th at 6:30pm; Friday, September 13th at 6:30pm; Saturday, September 14th at 5pm; and Sunday, September 15th at 5pm.





